‘One Piece’ Chapter 898 Spoilers: Germa 66, Vinsmokes Unleash Monstrous Power Against Big Mom Pirates

One Piece Chapter 898 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will mainly focus on the battle between the Germa 66 and the Big Mom Pirates. Can the most feared armies in the world completely defeat the Yonko’s fleet?

The spoiler posted at One Piece Forum states that One Piece Chapter 898 is titled “We’ll Definitely Return.” It started with the Big Mom Pirates shooting at the Germa 66. In the previous chapter, the Germa 66 (headed by the Vinsmoke family) arrived at Cacao Island to save Luffy and Sanji. They also wanted to take revenge against the people who almost executed them during the wedding.

The Big Mom Pirates are surprised that their bullets aren’t working on the enemy. Ichiji, Niji, Yonji, and Reiju are all protecting their brother and the wounded Luffy. Oven wondered how the Germa 66 survived after they received information that they were defeated by Nusstorte and his army.

Ichiji revealed that the armies who confronted them got thrown into the sea. Tamago relayed the information to Charlotte Smoothie, who told her fleet not to get distracted by what is currently happening at Cacao Island. She urged them to keep their focus on chasing the Strawhat Pirates’ ship, the Thousand Sunny.

Daifuku said that Mont-d’Or got tricked by the enemy, and Smoothie replied, “You did too.”

Nami is confused about whether the arrival of Germa 66 at Cacao Island would be advantageous for them. Using a transponder snail, Sanji told Jinbe to pass through the port at full speed and vowed that they will return to the ship as soon as possible. Brulee informed everyone that they must not let Luffy go, revealing that he defeated one of their sweet commanders, Charlotte Katakuri.

Most of them are shocked to know that a legendary warrior such as Katakuri would suffer his first defeat at the hands of someone like Luffy. Oven got mad and attacked Luffy and Sanji. Luckily, Ichiji appeared to save them and punched Oven using “Sparking Valkyrie.” Yuen also tried to smash the two Strawhats into the ground but got stopped by Yonji using “Winch Execution/Beheading.”

Sanji moved too slow and got hit by a bullet. Niji came and defeated all the snipers using “Henry Blazers.” Sanji and Luffy finally succeeded to get out of Cacao Island. Snack, Brownie, and Joconde are ordered to attack them, but all of them didn’t hear the command because of the ongoing commotion. Some soldiers prepared tear gas, but Reiju beat them using “Pink Hornet.”

One Piece Chapter 898 showed how powerful Sanji’s siblings are when wearing their battle suits. If a strong reinforcement won’t arrive at Cacao Island, there is no doubt that the Big Mom Pirates will be suffering a massive defeat. The upcoming chapter of One Piece also gave a major hint regarding the nearing reunion of the Strawhat Pirates.

