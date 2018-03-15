Lara Croft Returns In ‘Shadow Of The Tomb Raider,’ Coming To Xbox, PS4, And PC In September

The final chapter in Lara Croft’s origin story will take players to new adventures in South America.

The third and final chapter in the new Tomb Raider reboot, titled Shadow of the Tomb Raider, has just been officially announced. Square Enix officially revealed the launch date of the new action-adventure video game via a teaser trailer, which also showcased some details regarding its full reveal. The third installment in the rebooted franchise of the same name was preceded by 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2013’s Tomb Raider.

Unlike the previous games, the upcoming new title will reportedly be developed by Eidos Montreal. According to a report from IGN, instead of reboot creator Crystal Dynamics, Eidos will tackle the final chapter of the series. It isn’t clear yet why the company chose to hand off the project to another developer, but hopefully, Eidos will be able to give the series a proper conclusion.

At the moment, not much is yet known about the upcoming game’s plot or its set of characters, but the trailer does provide a glimpse of what players should expect when it arrives on September 14. In the trailer, Square Enix revealed that they will be holding a major event on April 27. The event will be a “full reveal” of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which may include the announcement of any new features and the official release of the game’s pre-order packages.

Lara Croft's next game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, will be out this fall https://t.co/eqBNtdN5By pic.twitter.com/mDZ0IjyG7u — Kotaku (@Kotaku) March 14, 2018

The previous installment in the franchise had been released early for the Xbox platforms thanks to a standing timed exclusivity contract. This will apparently not be the case with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as it will reportedly be released simultaneously across different gaming platforms, namely on the Xbox One, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Windows PC.

Based on the recently released trailer, the upcoming game will likely be set somewhere in Central or South America. This is based on the fact that a lot of the promotional materials for the game features Lara Croft standing in front of the Mayan pyramids. Similar to the previous installments, players can expect a lot of gunfights, rock climbing, impossible stunts, flaming arrows, and insane encounters when Shadow of the Tomb Raiders arrives later this year.