Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Reportedly At Church As Duo Amid Split Rumors: Romance ‘Reset,’ Reports ‘E! News’

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reportedly sat together at a church service this week, causing Jelena fans to hope for another relationship reboot.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been famed for their on-again, off-again relationship for years. Last fall, Bieber and Gomez moved back into the “on” phase of their romance, but rumors of yet another split have soared once more. Taking a look at what is really going on for Justin and Selena, E! News talked to insiders about Bieber and Gomez’s recent reboot of their famously on-again, off-again romance.

In the wake of soaring split rumors, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly were seen together at church. One of the sources explained that although Selena and Justin agreed to take some time apart, that doesn’t mean they have stopped communicating or getting together occasionally.

“[Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez] are still in contact and talking…going to church and keeping the lines open.”

However, in terms of spending all their time together and turning their rekindled relationship into a “big serious thing,” Bieber and Gomez are looking at a way to move more slowly, said one of the sources. The lovebirds reportedly have “cooled off” as they try to figure out how to manage their relationship in the spotlight.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Push “Reset” On Romance

Justin and Selena were together for three years, repeatedly breaking up and making up. They then broke the hearts of Jelena fans with a supposedly final split. But last year, Bieber and Gomez agreed to give their romance another try.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly disagree on how to handle the spotlight on their romance. Jason Redmond / AP Images

As for those split rumors, one of the insiders admitted that Selena and Justin have battled over how to manage the media spotlight. But the source emphasized that despite those split rumors, Bieber and Gomez have not called off their romance.

“[Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez] had several disagreements on their lifestyle and how to handle their relationship in the public eye. This is a… reset and a step back to reevaluate what’s going on and what direction they want to go in.”

As for the details of their alleged disagreement, Selena wants to keep their relationship “low key and out of the spotlight,” said the source. Although Gomez has been devoting more of her time to her girlfriends and family, she still is staying in touch with Justin, according to the insider.

Justin Bieber’s Birthday Marks Change, But Does Church Signify Another New Beginning For Jelena?

When Justin turned 24 this month, he celebrated with pals. Selena was noticeably absent. Another source told E! News that the 25-year-old songstress’ break from Bieber was partly due to that birthday celebration. Gomez pushed Bieber to enjoy a quiet birthday celebration, while Justin “wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends,” clarified the source.

Multiple reports have named Selena’s family as part of the cause of their split. As the Inquisitr reported, Gomez’s relatives reportedly believe that by spending time with Justin Bieber, the songstress is being “disrespectful” to her family. The E! News insider confirmed that the time apart was “partly because of family pressure” on Selena’s side.

But never say it’s over forever when it comes to Bieber and Gomez. Noting that Justin and Selena are still communicating, the source emphasized that this is “not the end.” And a sighting of Bieber and Gomez at church this week hints that it might be another new beginning.

Despite split rumors, Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez attend church together https://t.co/cPXxmDYffV pic.twitter.com/sz6zxzg1mp — ClevverTV (@ClevverTV) March 15, 2018

Supporting the insider’s statement that Bieber and Gomez are still going to church together, Justin and Selena were seen together at a service this week.

Clevver reported that Bieber and Gomez were seen attending the Hillsong church service as a duo in Beverly Hills, California. Because Justin and Selena left the church separately, some thought that their split had continued.

However, observers of Bieber and Gomez’s behavior inside the church said that the two were sitting together. Selena and Justin reportedly made separate entrances and exits, but the rumored lovebirds were back together for the duration of the service.