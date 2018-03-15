‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Surprises Fans With New Girlfriend, Reports ‘OK! Magazine’

Javi Marroquin's girlfriend is someone that fans have seen him with in the past.

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin is back in the dating game. After a messy divorce from ex-wife Kailyn Lowry and a blistering breakup with his co-star Briana DeJesus, it seems like the single father is ready to find love yet again.

According to a March 15 report by OK! Magazine, Javi Marroquin officially has a new girlfriend, and fans may recognize her. The Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly now dating his former flame, Lauren Comeau. Javi previously dated Lauren before all of the mess with Briana DeJesus, and it seems that they’ve rekindled their relationship. The pair documented their trip to Comic & Toy Con over the weekend via social media, and Lauren even posted a photo of the pair together on Instagram.

Lauren Comeau wrote in the caption of the photo that sometimes people need to “fall apart” in order to “fall back together,” seemingly hinting that she and Javi Marroquin were officially back on as a couple. Many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember that Javi and Lauren began dating last July, but they decided to end their relationship in September. Marroquin was reportedly upset by the split and wanted to get back together. At the time, Javi told Radar Online that Lauren just didn’t want the attention that his reality TV lifestyle brought to their relationship. Marroquin confirmed Comeau had a “hard time adjusting” to the cameras and media attention that followed him around and that he struggled to come to terms with the end of the relationship.

At the time, Javi Marroquin revealed that Lauren Comeau made him believe in “love at first sight,” adding that she made him “the happiest” he’s ever been in his life. Recently, there have been rumors of Javi possibly getting back together with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. However, according to People, the Teen Mom 2 star stopped any rumors of a reconciliation with Javi, saying that he never had her back and that she couldn’t be with someone who didn’t put her and her feelings first. Lowry is currently the single mother of three boys and is working on business ventures.

Teen Mom 2 fans can expect to see more of Javi Marroquin’s relationship drama with Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and possibly even Lauren Comeau when the new season of the show returns to MTV later this year.