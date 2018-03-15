‘This Is Us’ Season 3 To Take Closer Look At Rebecca And Miguel’s Romance, Deja’s Dad

The third season of the NBC drama will give the backstory on Rebecca Pearson's second marriage.

This Is Us fans are still processing that complicated Season 2 finale, and some are already looking to Season 3 for answers. Now, This Is Us co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger is dropping a few clues about what to expect when the NBC drama picks up for its third season this fall.

Berger told TV Line that This Is Us fans will soon learn more about Rebecca Pearson’s (Mandy Moore) current marriage to her late husband Jack’s best friend, Miguel (Jon Huertas). Berger revealed that the Season 2 finale scene in which Miguel talks to Rebecca about how much he’s disliked within the family was something This Is Us producers “really loved.”

“The way they played it…Because you got to see a playfulness between them that we don’t often get to see. It was really nice for us to see, ‘Oh, she loves him. She’s charmed by him.’ I’m looking forward for viewers to see other sides of them.”

In Season 2, This Is Us viewers saw Miguel talking about he has been an outsider in the Pearson family ever since he became a part of it. In the finale episode “The Wedding,” Miguel even joked that if he could wear all brown clothing and pretend he was a tree at Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding he would do it, because he felt that his presence would be the biggest reminder that Pearson patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) wasn’t a part of his daughter’s big day.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

This Is Us fans know very little about Rebecca and Miguel’s courtship. All that is known is that they reconnected on Facebook in 2008 after a lengthy period out of contact.

In addition to the Rebecca/Miguel storyline, This Is Us viewers may find out more about a previously unseen character. Berger told Entertainment Weekly that Deja’s (Lyric Ross) dad could play an important part in the third season.

“One of the things that we may come to know more about next season is Deja’s father, because we haven’t yet talked about it at all. Obviously, Deja has had almost no relationship with him, but she may know more about him than we previously let on.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In the Season 2 finale, Deja’s daddy issues were in full view when Toby’s mom (Wendie Malick) mistook her for Randall’s biological daughter, telling her she was the spitting image of him. Deja unleashed her fury on the windshield of her foster dad’s Mercedes with a baseball bat as the rest of the Pearson family danced at Kate’s wedding reception.

Berger also revealed that the show will be following up on that episode-ending exchange in which an older Randall (Sterling K. Brown) tells his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) that it’s time to go see “her.” The This Is Us producer wouldn’t reveal who the “her” is (Beth? Deja? Little Annie?), but she promised that the future timeline will be present in Season 3.

“We will be visiting it definitely semi-regularly throughout the season, so [other characters] may appear,” the This Is Us producer told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s all open right now, so you might as well take a few months off not to worry and save your worry for season three.”

You can see the final scene from the This Is Us Season 2 finale, “The Wedding,” below.

This Is Us returns to NBC later this year.