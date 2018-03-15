Michael Schumacher Health Update: Formula 1 Legend Still Recuperating, Family To Display Schumi’s Collections

The German racing driver is recovering but he still could not walk and talk despite previous claims.

Many fans are still longing for an update about the current health condition of Michael Schumacher. The Formula 1 legend lost consciousness after hitting his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps on December 29, 2013. The German racing driver was immediately airlifted to Grenoble Hospital and underwent two life-saving surgeries but Schumi remained in coma.

In July 2014, Mirror shared that the family of Michael Schumacher was happy to announce that he had shown some “moments of consciousness and awakening.” It was, then, reported that the Formula 1 legend has been transferred to his Swiss home near Lake Geneva from Lausanne Hospital. No other details have been made public after that.

The family of Michael Schumacher filed a suit against Bunte Magazine last year after it published some incorrect information. The publication, which was ordered to pay the family €50,000 for the false report, claimed that the Formula 1 legend was able to walk and talk again with the help of his therapists. The loved ones and lawyer of the German racing driver were quick to deny the claims and clarified that Schumi remains bedridden.

Other reports suggested that Michael Schumacher would be transferred in the United States to try out a state-of-the-art medication there. It was claimed that the Formula 1 legend would stay in his ranch in Dallas, Texas. A certain Dr. Mark Meeks, reportedly, offered help to Schumi’s wife, Corinna Betsch.

“We have extensive experience with trauma patients. There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do.”

However, it was later learned that Michael Schumacher would stay in his home in Switzerland. As a matter of fact, L’Equipe, as cited by Auto Week, previously shared that the Formula 1 legend’s family had erected a small building in their multi-million Swiss property. The news outlet reported that the structure would serve as the storage room of all medical apparatus and equipment being used for Schumi’s medication and therapies.

Despite the fans’ insistent demand for updates regarding Michael Schumacher’s health, Corinna Betsch reiterated that they are keeping their mouths shut as much as possible to protect their privacy. Schumi’s manager Sabine Kehm maintained that they would keep all the details about the Formula 1 legend’s condition under wraps. She also lambasted Bunte Magazine for taking advantage of the situation and spreading such “irresponsible” report.

“Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important. Unfortunately, they also give false hopes to many involved people.”

Meanwhile, Express reported that the car collection of Michael Schumacher would be available for public viewing soon. The Keep Fighting Foundation announced that the Formula 1 legend’s collection would be at MOTORWORLD in Cologne, Germany. The publication shared that the collection would include a total of 20 cars including Schumi’s world champion Ferraris, Formula Ford racer, the Formula One Jordan 101 and, of course, his first-ever kart.

“This is nice and relieving for the family because it always allows for an insight into the man Michael was, instead of just concentrating on his sick bed.”

Sabine Kehm said that these cars have become “a Grand Prix of memories.” She added it is about time for the Formula 1 legend’s devoted followers to experience “a piece of automotive history.” Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!