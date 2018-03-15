‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Fri. March 16: Peter & Maxie’s Good News, Griffin Bound, Carly Advises Michael

Good news for Peter and Maxie, Griffin has some questions for Peter, while Michael turns to Carly for support.

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, March 16, reveal that Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will both receive good news. Griffin (Matt Cohen) will be frustrated because he will be bound by doctor-patient confidentiality and is sitting on a secret that would help so many residents in Port Charles. According to TV Guide,Michael (Chad Duell) will turn to his mother, Carly (Laura Wright), for her support and listening ear, while Anna (Finola Hughes) will hope to release some tension with Andre (Anthony Montgomery).

Peter and Maxie have both had a very stressful week. Maxie knew that her child’s paternal grandfather was a carrier for Huntington’s disease. She decided to take a brave step and have her unborn baby tested. Although she didn’t have her beloved Nathan (Ryan Paevey) to support her through this ordeal, she could confide in Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Peter. Unlike Maxie, Mr. West had nobody he could share his burden with, save a cool and detached Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). He also got tested for Huntington’s because Faison (Anders Hove) was his father, and Maxie is the last person he can share that news with. However, General Hospital spoilers for Friday, March 16, indicate that both Peter and Maxie received good news. It seems as if they both received negative test results.

Griffin feels as if he is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Recaps on She Knows Soaps state that Peter only told Griffin that his father had Huntington’s. He didn’t know anything about his mother and told Griffin as much. However, Griffin ran into Anna shortly after administering the test on Peter who confirmed that Henrik could have the disease. Griffin started doing mental calculations and it seems as if he has come to the correct conclusion. General Hospital spoilers promise that Griffin will confront Peter and question him. It’s obvious that there are too many coincidences to ignore. If Peter admits that Faison is his father and that he is, in fact, Henrik, Griffin will be bound by doctor-patient confidentiality and won’t be able to help his friends.

Other General Hospital spoilers reveal that Michael will turn to Carly for advice. According to the recaps on Soap Opera Spy, Michael was smitten enough to ask nurse Francesca (Celesta DeAstis) for her number who happily complied. Carly saw the encounter and was happy that her son didn’t feel obligated to Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Michael obviously needs to discuss how, or if, he should move forward from Nelle.

What does today have in store for Michael? Carly is gonna freak. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/e4f7HyuiiJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 13, 2018

Anna feels cheated. She thought she could trust Valentin enough to tell her the truth, but her visit to Brussels confirmed that he had been lying. The baby that she had given birth to was a boy and not a girl as Valentin had stated. General Hospital spoilers for Friday, March 16, suggest that Anna will let loose and tell Andre how frustrated she feels. Every lead she follows regarding Henrik turns out to be a dead end. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna may get her big break soon.