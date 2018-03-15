A bizarre theory suggests that the sixth Infinity Stone is hidden in plain sight from the start.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly have plenty to look forward to in Avengers: Infinity War. The superheroes of Earth are set to band together once again and even make new friends from other planets. Nevertheless, the one thing people can’t stop talking about is the Soul Stone, which is the sixth and final Infinity Stone that is set to be introduced in the MCU. Needless to say, there have been several theories about the Stone’s whereabouts.

Some believe that the Soul Stone might be connected to Iron Man, while others are expecting Adam Warlock to show up with the gem in Avengers: Infinity War. Interestingly, Gizmodo has found a strange theory suggesting that the last Infinity Stone was actually in Thor: Ragnarok and the character who possesses it could end up being Thanos’ first major kill in the MCU flick.

There is no shortage of bizarre theories when it comes to the Soul Stone. One speculation suggests that the sixth Infinity Stone is in Heimdall’s glowing amber eyes. After all, Idris Elba’s character had admitted that he is able to “see all the souls in the nine realms” in the second Thor film. If this theory turns out to be true, it could mean that the Thor: Ragnarok character will be Thanos’ first victim in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel

Mark Ruffalo has already revealed to io9 that Hulk will get up close and personal with Thanos before any other earthling in the MCU flick. This could mean that the Mad Titan will launch an attack on the ship carrying the Asgardians who were last seen heading to Earth in Thor: Ragnarok. If the Soul Stone turns out to be Heimdall’s eyes, Thanos will get two Infinity Stones with just one major hit since Loki already has the Tesseract.

Has the Soul Stone been peeping out of Heimdall’s peepers since the first Thor movie? It is important to point out that the theory has not been confirmed and must be taken with a grain of salt. In addition to that, a different character seems more likely to be in possession of the Stone in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel

The image of new Avengers: Infinity War promotional glasses have been shared on Reddit, and the merchandise once again connects Iron Man to the Soul Stone. The picture has reignited speculations that Tony Stark has been hiding the Infinity Stone all this time.

Find out where the Soul Stone truly is in Avengers: Infinity War, which premieres on April 27.