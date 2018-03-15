Ketogenic Diets Face Competition From Thonon Diet, Which Promises 22-Lb Weight Loss In Two Weeks

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry have made the keto diet famous for weight loss, but a new fad diet is attempting to compete.

Ketogenic diets have become the hot new trend in the world of weight loss, with stars such as Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry praising the high-fat, low-carb keto diet for benefits ranging from boosting the metabolism to improving energy. But now the ketogenic diet faces competition in the form of the Thonon diet, which claims to help dieters shed 22 pounds in just two weeks, reported Women’s Health.

Although both the ketogenic diet and Thonon diet are known for cutting carbohydrates, the keto diet boosts fat while allowing for moderate amounts of protein. In contrast, the Thonon diet puts the emphasis on protein and also requires counting calories.

Two-Week Beginners’ Phase

During the first two weeks of the Thonon diet, dieters consume 600 to 800 calories daily. One cup of coffee or tea is allowed for breakfast. That beverage must avoid added sugar, but an occasional dash of milk or even a small piece of whole-grain bread is sometimes permitted.

Lunch features protein, such as one to two hard-boiled eggs or poached fish. Vegetables are also allowed. Dinner is similar, with dieters eating protein such as ham or steak and some vegetables.

The Thonon diet also has built-in cheat dinners, with these treats scheduled for the seventh and 14th days of the diet. However, alcohol — even during those cheat meals — is banned.

Stabilization Phase

After surviving the first two weeks of the Thonon diet, dieters begin the stabilization phase. There’s no duration specified for this phase, which allows women to eat 1,200 calories daily.

Breakfast continues to feature coffee or tea without sugar, but this phase of the diet adds more calories to that morning meal. Dieters can enjoy a glass of milk or cup of yogurt, a small serving of bread with margarine, and fruit juice or fruit. The additions of carbohydrates in the form of bread and fruit juice are a dramatic contrast to the keto diet touted by Halle Berry, which eliminates both.

#FitnessFriday! I think the most important part of being healthy and in great shape depends on what and when you eat. Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously. Today I encourage you to say yes to the keto diet, give it a try… pic.twitter.com/9Fa1NeVVPo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 26, 2018

Lunch also offers more variety during this phase, with unsweetened cottage cheese and fruit added. In addition to those extras, dieters enjoy vegetables and 100 to 150 grams of protein, such as fried eggs, meat, or fish.

The Thonon diet permits snacks during the stabilization phase, but those in-between-meals foods are limited to dairy protein in the form of cottage cheese or yogurt. In contrast, dinner boosts the carbohydrates with a small potato, slice of bread, and a fruit. The evening meal also includes homemade soup with vegetables, greens with margarine, and a small serving of protein.

A Nutritionist Weighs In

The Thonon diet probably will work to take off the pounds, said registered dietitian Samantha Rigoli. However, she told the magazine that keeping off the weight loss could be problematic. Because the first phase of the diet limits protein, Samantha expressed concern about constipation.

Rigoli recommends checking with a doctor before attempting the diet. However, she advises against it.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable, I don’t think it’s very healthy, and I don’t think it’s necessary.”

As to what she recommends, Samantha suggests boosting exercise and avoiding processed foods. And while she agrees with the importance of protein, the dietitian also urges dieters to eat healthy fats such as avocados and nuts as well as complex carbohydrates.

Kim Kardashian has been candid about turning to the ketogenic diet for weight loss. Chito Pachica / AP Images

Compare Ketogenic Diet And Thonon Diet

With the keto diet still ranking as one of the most popular diets for weight loss, how does it compare to the Thonon diet? Vox pointed out that the ketogenic diet has become popular among celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry as well as Silicon Valley dieters, causing dramatic changes for those who follow the plan.

“[The ketogenic diet is why dieters] are putting grass-fed butter in their coffee, downing ketone drinks, and replacing their cereal and pasta with eggs and avocados.”

While the Thonon diet permits bread and fruit, the keto weight loss plan is known for cutting out starchy foods such as bread and even typically eliminating fruit. The ketogenic diet also boosts fat intake, while the Thonon diet emphasizes protein rather than fat.

To get into the desired state of ketosis, dieters on the ketogenic diet consume 80 percent of their calories from fat (such as nuts, butter, and oil), 15 percent from protein (such as meat, fish, chicken, and eggs), and just five percent from carbohydrates. That means avoiding high-carbohydrate foods such as grains and beans as well as eliminating sugar. Ketosis takes place when the ketone levels are high enough to cause the body to burn stored fat.

“Organs like the brain that normally rely primarily on glucose for fuel can begin to use a substantial amount of ketones,” explained National Institutes of Health senior investigator said Kevin Hall.