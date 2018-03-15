‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ Renewed For Season 3 On A&E

A&E has renewed 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' for a third season.

A&E has officially renewed Leah Remini’s television series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath for a third season.

A&E’s announcement comes just days after the Church of Scientology launched their own television network, the Scientology Network, which is available on DirecTV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iTunes, Chromecast, and Google Play, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr. The Monday debut featured a rare appearance from Scientology leader David Miscavige. A-list celebrity members of the church include John Travolta, Elizabeth Moss, and Tom Cruise. The Church of Scientology has continuously fired back at the accusations from former members, including those made by Leah Remini. They decided to launch the network in order to reveal their side of the story and debunk the claims being made against them. Some of the shows available on the Scientology Network are Meet A Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, and L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, in which former high-ranking Scientology official Mike Rinder co-stars alongside Remini, premiered in 2016 and has since been a platform for Remini to reveal the alleged abuse and misconduct that goes on within the Church of Scientology. The former King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait actress has been vocal about her time as a member of the controversial church since she abruptly separated herself from it in 2013. In Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini continues to share her heartbreaking stories, including those of alleged coerced abortions and sexual abuse, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Although we don’t know exactly what Season 3 entails, Remini previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about a possible third season and said she may branch out to tackle other “cults” like Scientology, including the Jehova’s Witnesses.

“Yes, I’m open to doing a Season 3 in a different way. We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through social media about other cults that are similar to Scientology, so I’m looking into that,” she said at the time.

Remini added that someone had contacted her about the Jehova’s Witnesses and told her to be careful because “these f*****s are super powerful.” She responded by saying, “I don’t give a s**t about powerful. The truth is what I care about.”

A&E also announced four new original nonfiction shows that would be heading to the network, including Many Sides of Jane, The Accused, Employable Me and Lost for Life. A premiere date for Season 3 of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has not been announced yet.