Vanessa Trump’s Bizarre First Impression Of Future Father-In-Law Circulates Amid Divorce Rumors Via ‘Page Six’

It seems that Vanessa Trump's first impression of Donald Trump, the one who would go on to become president, was less-than stellar.

Vanessa Trump’s decade-old interview is making a comeback today after the rumors of a festering Donald Trump Jr. divorce were set into motion by an “exclusive” story on Page Six yesterday. In an interview with the New York Times back in 2006, Vanessa shared the details of the day she met Donald Trump Jr., who would later become her husband and the father of her five children.

The meeting was odd, apparently odd enough for Vanessa to deem her future father-in-law, Donald Trump, “retarded.” It was during an event that Donald Trump seemed determined for Vanessa to meet his namesake son, and he himself introduced the two.

According to Page Six, “it seems like a good time to remember the beautiful moment that Vanessa Trump met Donald Trump Jr.” The meeting eventually was summed up in an interview with the New York Times, in which Vanessa described Donald Trump Jr. as “the one with the retarded dad.”

The reason behind the rather odd critique hinges on the second meeting she had with the future president just a short time later that same day. The scene begins with Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. approaching Vanessa at a 2003 fashion show for the first time.

She and Don Jr. later met again at a birthday party at Manhattan hot spot Butter, and after an hour of chatting, Vanessa remembered their first encounter — and she told Don Jr., “You’re the one with the retarded dad!” https://t.co/qEvanDHApg — WiserWords2 (@shemactwitts) March 15, 2018

She said that Donald Trump approached her and introduced himself before saying, “I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.”

She obliged and was introduced to her future husband by the future president. The three chatted “awkwardly” during a break in the show, which is how Vanessa described the scene. They then parted ways — for a little while, anyway.

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Trump steps out for first time since report that she and husband Donald Jr are preparing to file for divorce https://t.co/Z9AMQFWHXy pic.twitter.com/oY7bD3ICpb — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 14, 2018

It was the next move that the future president made later on that day during another break in the show that conjured up the word “retarded” for Vanessa.

Trump walked back up to her and said, “I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr.”

Well, she had just met him, and Trump was the one who introduced the two not an hour earlier.

Vanessa said she responded to Trump by saying, “Yeah, we just met five minutes ago.”

It wasn’t until Vanessa met Donald Trump Jr. again about six weeks later that she remembered meeting Trump Jr. the first time. Her future husband was without his father in tow, and they were introduced by a mutual friend at a party.

The two were at a birthday party in Manhattan and began chatting. She said she remembered her first encounter with Donald Trump Jr. after spending about an hour talking with him. It was then she spewed forth the revelation that she remembers Trump Jr. now — she blurted out “you’re the one with the retarded dad,” according to her interview in the New York Times. This is a rather bizarre first impression of her future father-in-law, but apparently, it didn’t deter her from joining the Trump family, as the two have been married for 13 years.

There’s much attention around Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. today after it was rumored the two are headed for a divorce after a 13-year marriage and five kids together, which is detailed in an earlier article from the Inquisitr. Vanity Fair is reporting it is Twitter that has allegedly come between Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa. While there are no official reports of a divorce brewing between this famous couple, rumors are swirling after unidentified sources reported the trouble in their marriage has set the stage for an alleged future divorce.

With the rumors gaining steam in the headlines, Donald Trump Jr. and especially his wife, are the destination of many Google searches since the rumor of a divorce surfaced. It seems Vanessa had a rather accomplished and exciting life before entering the Trump dynasty, as reported in an earlier Inquisitr article today.