Kristen Stewart 2018: Robert Pattinson’s Ex Gets ‘Down And Dirty’ With Stella Maxwell, To Start A New Project

The former 'Twilight' lead actress was spotted scouring the ground with Miley Cyrus' ex-partner.

Kristen Stewart rose to fame after her effective portrayal as Bella Swan in the vampire-themed movie series called Twilight. The 27-year-old actress has been linked to several personalities after her infamous breakup from Robert Pattinson in December 2013. In the September 2017 issue of Harper’s Bazaar U.K., the Personal Shopper actress confessed that she has dated both men and women.

After her four-year relationship with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart has dated women such as French singer-songwriter SoKo, Cara Delevingne’s ex-girlfriend St. Vincent and film producer Alicia Cargile. In 2016, the former Twilight lead actress and Stella Maxwell sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together for a couple of times. However, The Sun shared that the duo did not confirm their romance until January 2017 when they were seen smooching in the back of a car in Milan, Italy.

Recently, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were seen again in a car but they were not sighted kissing this time. The Blast reported that the former girlfriend of Robert Pattinson and the Victoria’s Secret model worked together to look for the lost Porsche keys. The news outlet shared that Kristen and Stella did not hesitate to go “down and dirty” just to find the missing item.

“The two stars joined forces to scour the ground until Maxwell was able to come up with the prize and set them on their way.”

It was revealed that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were heading out to get some important things amidst the rainy weather in Los Angeles last weekend. However, the ex-sweetheart of Robert Pattinson accidentally dropped the keys to her Porsche Cayenne. Luckily, the couple was able to find it.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Kristen Stewart is set to start filming another movie. The entertainment news outlet reported that the girlfriend of Stella Maxwell was approached to star on the upcoming film titled Against All Enemies. The imminent new project would be directed by Benedict Andrews and written by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel.

Against All Enemies would focus on a young FBI agent designated to explore the case of actress Jean Seberg, who was caught up in a civil rights movement in the late 1960s. No other details have been revealed about the upcoming new movie of Kristen Stewart. However, it was reported that Automatik Entertainment is producing the film along with other known producers, namely: Stephen Hopkins, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Kate Garwood, and Fred Berger of La La Land.

Aside from the imminent Against All Enemies film, the former ladylove of Robert Pattinson is also appearing on American adventure-thriller movie titled Underwater. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Kristen Stewart!