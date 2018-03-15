‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady’s Return Could Reveal A Huge Shocker

Sami Brady is returning to Salem this summer, and she may bring some major drama with her.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is returning to Salem very soon. The fan favorite character will head back home to Salem this summer and fans can’t wait to see what her storyline will be. However, viewers have already started speculating that Sami could come home with some shocking news.

According to a March 14 report by Soap Hub, Alison Sweeney is already back on set and filming her new secret storyline. Meanwhile, many Days of our Lives fans are hoping that Sami will return to Salem with a brand new baby in tow. As many DOOL viewers will remember, the last time Sami was in Salem she and her ex-husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), ended up in bed together.

The couple were both dealing with major issues in their lives and were a source of comfort to one another. However, Rafe’s relationship with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was a problem. The couple had a big fight just hours before he slept with Sami, and then immediately got back together and set a date for their wedding. Rafe and Sami promised not to tell anyone about the affair, but the secret didn’t stay quiet for long. Ciara Brady found out and told Tripp Dalton, which Claire Brady overheard. Sami decided to open up to her sister, Carrie, and Rafe told Eli about the one night stand. Days of our Lives viewers watched as everything came to a head when Claire told Hope the shocking news at the couple’s wedding.

Of course, Hope was stunned by the information, and couldn’t believe that Rafe would cheat on her. She decided to walk away from the relationship and leave Salem to head to Hong Kong, where her son Shawn and his wife Belle live. Hope and Rafe are now legally married, and it seems they’ll have some decisions to make. Will Hope file for divorce or an annulment, or can the couple work things out? If Hope and Rafe do get back together, it seems Sami returning to Salem with Rafe’s child would throw another wrench in their relationship, and make for some juicy drama for viewers.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.