Trump Caught On Tape: Talks ‘Bowling Ball Test,’ ‘Good-Looking’ And ‘Very Proud’ Justin Trudeau [Video]

President Donald Trump was caught on tape admitting that he 'had no idea' if what he told 'good-looking guy' and 'very proud' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was true.

President Donald Trump is making headlines on Thursday, March 15, after being caught on tape one day prior admitting that “he had no idea” if the trade claims he recently made to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were true or fake news. As can be heard in the below NBC News video, Trump was recorded on tape telling Trudeau the wrong facts about Canada’s trade deficit, because Trump called Justin a “good-looking guy” who was “very proud” while Trump called the U.S. “stupid.” Trump was giving a 30-minute speech to donors in Missouri.

Trump was giving a fundraising speech, as reported by the Washington Post, when President Trump was recorded admitting that he told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada has a trade deficit with the U.S. – a falsehood that Trump confessed he had no idea was true or not at the time. According to NBC News, the opposite is true. The U.S. Trade Representative office has reported that the U.S. has a trade surplus with Canada, according to CNBC.

Trump said Trudeau came to him as a “good-looking” and “very proud” guy who boasted about not having a trade deficit, therefore Trump admitted to making up the following statement to Justin. “Trudeau came to see me. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,'” Trump said, mimicking Justin.

“I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid…. And I thought they were smart. ‘You’re wrong, Justin.'”

As a result of the news, Google Trends reports a surge in the phrases “Trump made up facts” and “Trump lies to Trudeau” over the past four hours. Google Trends also reported a slight surge in the phrase “Trump bowling ball test,” due to the statement that the Washington Post attributed to Trump about Japan allegedly testing the strength of a car by dropping a bowling ball on the hood of the car from two stories high.

“It’s the bowling ball test. They take a bowling ball from 20 feet up in the air and drop it on the hood of the car. If the hood dents, the car doesn’t qualify. It’s horrible.”

The publication noted that it was not clear what “bowling ball test” Trump was referencing. Twitter is having a field day with Trump’s reference to a bowling ball test, with questions and memes appearing en masse. A photo of a car that has suffered hail damage was published to the social sharing network, as well as quips about the so-called “bowling ball test” being akin to the so-called “gorilla channel.”

Also trending on Twitter is the name Justin Trudeau, with more than 45,000 tweets about the prime minister being published to the social media platform.

President Trump admitted that he had someone run and check on the facts about Canada’s trade numbers, confessing that Trudeau was correct but added that energy and timber weren’t allegedly included in the calculation.