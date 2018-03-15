Vanessa Trump Pictures: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Gets Viral Attention After ‘Page Six’ Claims They’re Divorcing

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has reportedly grown tired of the intense spotlight on the Trump family.

Vanessa Trump was no stranger to the spotlight, but now she is getting a different level of viral attention after Page Six reported that she and husband Donald Trump Jr. are headed for a divorce.

The New York Post‘s tabloid outlet reported on Wednesday that the wife of Donald Trump’s eldest son has been living a separate life from her husband of 13 years and that the two are headed for divorce. Sources close to the family said Vanessa is uncomfortable with the intense pressure and focus on the Trump family and with Donald Jr.’s change in behavior, including his tweets attacking students from Stoneman Douglas High School who spoke out in favor of gun control, Page Six reported.

That has brought a sharp spotlight on Vanessa Trump, with pictures of the 40-year-old spreading across social media. As The Sun noted, she already had some level of fame as an actress, with appearances in Something’s Gotta Give and Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It. Later, after she started dating Donald Jr., she appeared on The Apprentice alongside Donald Sr.

She was born into a famous family as well, with Vanessa’s mother, Bonnie Haydon, running Kay Models. Vanessa worked for the agency as a model since she was a child.

Vanessa Trump also achieved a rare feat that a handful of other supermodels have — dating Leonardo DiCaprio. As The Sun noted, she was rumored to have dated the actor when she was 20.

Though she had largely stayed out of the spotlight during Donald Trump’s campaign and presidency, Vanessa Trump had already gained some viral attention last month when someone mailed the family an envelope filled with white powder and a threatening note, leading to her being briefly hospitalized.

The spotlight on Vanessa Trump seems to have grown even larger since the report that she and Donald Jr. are headed for divorce. Vanessa is now a target of tabloid reports herself, with Britain’s Daily Mail even publishing the pictures of her first outing since the news of the impending divorce went public.

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Trump steps out for first time since report that she and husband Donald Jr are preparing to file for divorce https://t.co/Z9AMQFWHXy pic.twitter.com/oY7bD3ICpb — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 14, 2018

Despite the viral rumors generated by the Page Six story, there is still no official confirmation on whether Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are getting divorced.