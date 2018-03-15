WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan Would Be Involved In A Huge Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’, Per ‘The Observer’

The recent attack on Shane McMahon will compel Daniel Bryan to take some serious measures when he returns next week.

The road to WrestleMania 34 has turned interesting after what transpired on the last episode of SmackDown Live. Shane McMahon took a temporary leave of absence as the commissioner of the blue brand. He was also brutally attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It was later reported that he had sustained injuries due to the assault. However, the entire segment has opened a wide range of possibilities for a major match at the upcoming PPV.

This feud has been going on for the past many months, and its conclusion at the WrestleMania 34 seems pretty obvious. Daniel Bryan who has been a part of this feud has been missing since the last couple of week. He is expected to return to SmackDown Live next week. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Line speculated that Daniel Bryan will be a part of the match involving Shane, Kevin, and Sami, as reported by Ringside News.

He noted that both Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan would have some part in the match at WrestleMania 34. While Shane would have a more direct role, Bryan could be the special guest referee. However, some rumors have also indicated a possibility of Shane McMahon getting a tag team partner which could even be Vince McMahon. The chances of the Shane McMahon returning before WrestleMania seem quite high.

WWE has built this rivalry over a long period and it seems unlikely that it will not culminate with a huge match at the grandest event. Daniel Bryan has been a key factor in this feud with him being the neutral guy doing what is best for the company. This has resulted in increased friction between Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon due to the latter’s interference in the match and an evident bias against Owens and Zayn.

I like Shane McMahon and know he delivers but, if it’s not against Daniel Bryan, I think there are enough great performers on #SDLive who could use a featured spot on #WrestleMania instead of him. #WWE — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 11, 2018

Meanwhile, rumors of Daniel Bryan’s medical clearance and in-ring return continue to emerge. Even if he is not cleared for wrestling, it is most likely he will be part of this match in some aspect. The recent attack on Shane McMahon may result in Bryan siding with the SmackDown Live commissioner. It is anticipated that Daniel Bryan will address the WWE Universe when he returns to SmackDown next week.