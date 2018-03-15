Watch Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Cringeworthy Response To Liam Payne’s Performance For Queen Elizabeth

The singer sang a rendition of John Mayer’s hit song, “Waiting On The World To Change,” and Prince Harry’s reaction to the tribute was priceless.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the rest of the royal family this week in celebration of Commonwealth Day. The couple was spotted at a special event inside Westminster Abbey where they watched a performance by former One Direction band member Liam Payne. The singer sang a rendition of John Mayer’s hit song, “Waiting On The World To Change,” and Prince Harry’s reaction to the tribute was priceless.

According to Cosmopolitan, Payne finished singing the song and turned around to give his fellow musicians a classic fist-bump. At the same time, the camera panned to Harry, who faced Markle and gave her a hilarious look.

The reaction made Markle crack up and royal fans couldn’t help but wonder if the two were making fun of Payne’s performance. We don’t know for sure what Markle and Harry were laughing about, but they were clearly having a lot more fun than anyone else at the party.

Fans were quick to pick up on what happened at the event, with many guessing that the two were either poking fun at Payne or were sharing some kind of inside joke. Either way, their reactions set social media on fire as fans tried to guess what was going on.

Payne has not commented on what happened, though he might think twice about performing in front of the royal family next time.

The event also marked Markle’s first public engagement with Queen Elizabeth. Following the celebrations, the actress joined Harry to meet kids who were anxiously waiting outside of Westminster.

Markle isn’t officially a member of the royal family just yet, but she’s clearly adjusting well to the life and took a moment to snap pics with the adorable children.

Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. With only a few months until the big day arrives, Markle has been busy getting everything in order.

Over the past few weeks, the former Suits star got baptized to become a member of the Church of England and sent out her official wedding invitations. After her first public appearance with Her Majesty, Markle was also spotted wearing a diamond bracelet, which caught the attention of royal fans around the world.

Markle has quickly gained a reputation for being one of the better-dressed members of the royal family, especially when it comes to accessories. The actress typically favors a stylish coat and matching clutch, though she has been known to mix things up from time to time.

It isn’t clear how Markle got the bracelet or who may have given it to her, but it went well with her diamond studded engagement ring.

In addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding, the royal family is getting ready to welcome a new addition when Prince William and Kate Middleton have their third baby next month.