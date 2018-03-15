Prince William Reveals Prince George Has A Back-Up Plan If The Whole Royal Thing Doesn’t Work Out

George is currently third in line to the throne, after Prince Charles and William, and will likely be the King of England at some point in his adult life.

Prince George hasn’t even turned five years old, and he’s already planning out his future career. During an event honoring Metropolitan Police, Prince William revealed that his son is obsessed with becoming a police officer and might be willing to join the force if things with the royal family don’t work out.

According to Time, William joked about George’s obsession with the police during a reception at Kensington Palace for the seventh annual Met Excellence Awards. After being asked about whether or not George or Princess Charlotte would volunteer for the Kensington Chelsea district, William revealed that his four-year-old son is obsessed with anything police related, from toys to cars.

While George has his eyes set on joining the police force, his future in the royal family is pretty solid. George is currently third in line to the throne, after Prince Charles and William, and will likely be the King of England at some point in his adult life. George may be fascinated with the police right now, but we’re guessing he’ll stick with the family business when gets a little older.

What else is George obsessed with?

At the beginning of the year, Kate Middleton opened up about how George is now starting to get into movies. The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her son loves the movies Paddington and Coco and is starting to have a growing interest in films. He has also watched The Lion King on several occasions and is starting to bond with William over movies.

“They are just getting into films now, George is four-and-a-half. Paddington is definitely up there, and so is Coco now,” Middleton explained. “It’s great obviously because of William’s interest in film, it’s great to have that father-son thing.”

In addition to movies and police, George loves the TV show Fireman Sam. He is such a big fan of the show that producers are writing a special episode that refers to a young royal fan. The episode, titled “The Prince of Pontypandy,” will feature a prince meeting Fireman Sam and helping him save the day.

As far as Princess Charlotte is concerned, William also revealed that the two-year-old cannot get enough of dancing. Charlotte is also busy learning Spanish with her brother, who can already count to ten in the language. The little ones are being taught Spanish by their nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and it sounds like they are picking up on it fairly fast.

William and Middleton are currently getting ready to have their third child together. Middleton has not revealed the gender of the baby as she and William are reportedly waiting until the birth to find out.

We also don’t know the exact due date, though experts believe Middleton will give birth around April 29, which also happens to be the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have not commented on baby names, though UK bookmakers have Princess Mary the odds-on favorite for a girl and Prince Albert if it is a boy.