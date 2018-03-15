Robert Pattinson 2018: Kristen Stewart’s Ex Moves On From FKA Twigs With Another Singer, ‘Mirror’ Reports

Reports suggest that the 'Twilight' actor was seen getting cozy with a Brit singer during the London Fashion Week.

There is no denying that Robert Pattinson is among the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today. The 31-year-old English star became a household name after he appeared on the Twilight series along with former girlfriend Kristen Stewart. Robert has been linked to a number of personalities since his split from FKA Twigs in October 2017.

Many fans were shocked when it was first confirmed that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs called it quits already. The former lover of Kristen Stewart and the Pendulum singer were engaged in early 2015 and broke up after more than two years of being together, People shared. Previous reports claimed that time and distance have caused their infamous separation.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing. They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

Despite the former lovers’ breakup, some fans are still positive that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs could get back together in the future. However, most recent reports suggest that this might not be the case. As a matter of fact, Mirror reported that the ex-beau of Kristen Stewart is now dating another woman.

The publication shared that Robert Pattinson was spotted getting cozy with Brit songstress Mabel during the London Fashion Week. An unnamed insider told the news outlet that the former fiance of FKA Twigs and the rising pop star were “practically inseparable” at the said event. The tipster added that the pair was sighted together again the following night.

“Rob looked smitten with Mabel and they spent two nights glued to each other. They were practically inseparable at the Vogue party at Annabel’s, and again the following night at a Miu Miu fashion party where Rob was trying to be really low key. Their friendship has blossomed from there.”

This is not the first time that Robert Pattinson was sighted getting cozy with a lady in public. In fact, in August 2017, the former on-screen partner of Kristen Stewart and “Roar” singer Katy Perry have sparked romance rumors after they dined together at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The duo went out with their friends but TMZ claimed that they “broke off from the crowd” and got cozy a few hours later.

In February, Robert Pattinson was reportedly seen along with Kristen Stewart at a bar in Los Angeles. A certain Leah Cordova claimed that she spotted the former Twilight lead stars “hanging out” at Edendale. However, the fan claimed she was not able to take a photo of them.

“Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my Twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my high school Twilight fantasies.”

He's still hung up on her!https://t.co/M2r8TXgefi — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 10, 2018

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the involved parties has confirmed anything as of yet. Also, the ex-lover of Kristen Stewart has yet to comment on the reports claiming that he is dating Mabel. Hence, devoted supporters of the Twilight actor should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Robert Pattinson!