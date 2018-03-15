‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Spotted Filming Season 4 With This Famous American

The upcoming season of 'Outlander' is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, 'Drums of Autumn.'

The cast and crew of Outlander are busy filming Season 4 in Glasgow and some new behind-the-scenes shots offer a look at what’s ahead. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were spotted making their way to the set this week where they allegedly met up with one of the most famous individuals in American history: George Washington.

According to The Scottish Sun, Jamie and Claire will come face-to-face with the first president of the United States at some point in Season 4. The specifics of their meeting with George Washington are unknown, but it sounds like it will happen early in the upcoming season and not where fans might expect such a meeting to occur.

“Jamie and Claire are going to get the chance to meet the first ever president,” an insider close to production spilled. “George Washington appears in this series of the show and the main characters will be in his company. It looks like they’re going to meet in a theatre somewhere. It’s really exciting and fans are going to love it.”

The upcoming season of Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Drums of Autumn. We do not know how involved George Washington will be in the overall story, but it sounds like the meeting will be somewhat significant.

In the Season 3 finale of Outlander, Jamie and Claire finally made it to the shores of the New World after their shipwrecked at sea. The new season will follow their journey in America and the founding of their new home in the original colonies.

Considering how Jamie and Claire typically find themselves rubbing elbows with significant political figures, their encounter with George could have lasting effects down the road.

Meanwhile, members of the Outlander crew were seen in Scotland a few days ago. A few streets in the heart of Glasgow have been closed off as production for the show continues. Heughan and Balfe were also spotted on the streets of Glasgow.

The Outlander stars paused from their busy schedules to wave at fans and smile for the cameras. Other members of the cast were also spotted wearing period clothing.

Apart from Glasgow, Balfe and Heughan have been seen filming in Lanarkshire and Cumbernauld Glen.

Filming for Season 4 of Outlander kicked off earlier this year and is expected to continue for a few more months. Starz has not announced an official premiere date for the new season, but it is expected to arrive just in time for the fall.

Based on everything that has leaked so far, it looks like we’re in for another amazing season of the time-traveling drama. After all, who doesn’t want to see Jamie Fraser in the same room as an iconic figure like Washington? Here’s to hoping the encounter goes well for the Scot.

Season 4 of Outlander will premiere sometime this fall on Starz.