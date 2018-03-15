Stormy Daniels Launches Campaign To Fight Trump ‘Hush Agreement,’ Raises Over $100k In 24 Hours

Ms. Daniels is seeking to raise funds to battle the non-disclosure agreement she signed over an alleged affair with President Trump.

Stormy Daniels is suing for the right to talk about her alleged affair with Trump. An online campaign to foot her legal costs raised more than $100,000 in 24 hours. According to the Independent, the adult star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford is suing President Trump and Michael Cohen over the nondisclosure agreement, she reportedly signed months before the U.S. elections.

The 38-year-old is looking to quash the agreement in court, in order to speak freely about the purported Trump affair she claims took place between the summer of 2006 and 2007. The New York Times is reporting that Daniels offered to reimburse the money to speak about the alleged relationship, but got no response. In an apparent justification to show that she was left with no choice, the 38-year-old, revealed plans of a pending lawsuit on her Crowd Justice page.

A copy of the lawsuit made available to CNBC, states that Ms. Clifford was coerced by Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen into signing a statement saying that the affair never took place. That statement was released in January soon after the Wall Street Journal broke the story about the $130,000 payment to the adult video star.

Cohen eventually admitted to forking out the $130,000 payment from a personal home equity credit line to the X-rated actress. But he maintained that the 45th president of the United States had no idea that money had exchanged hands. Furthermore, the attorney issued a restraining order against Ms. Clifford, preventing her from speaking publicly about the alleged affair.

BuzzFeed maneuver could free Stormy Daniels to speak on Trumphttps://t.co/PtcsuUhJCX pic.twitter.com/INjVJufM3U — POLITICO (@politico) March 15, 2018

President Trump has always reiterated claims that a relationship with Daniels never took place. But a Newsweek story, detailed his press secretary, Sarah Sanders countering the president’s claims during a briefing and linking him to the affair by saying the “arbitration was won in the president’s favor.” The Cohen “hush agreement” has not stopped the adult star from granting an interview to CBS News.

The network hopes to air the interview on March 18.

Ms. Clifford’s Crowd Justice page made $80,000 in its first 12 hours and has since skipped past the $100,000 mark in over a day. On the page, the X-rated actress asked for help with her legal fees, miscellaneous expenses as well as security costs. Stormy said she was prepared to bear the legal brunt of coming out and telling the truth.

“I am expecting to speak honestly and openly to the American people about my relationship with now President Donald Trump as well as the intimidation and tactics that he, together with his attorney Michael Cohen have used to silence me.”

Stormy Daniels' lawyer: Other women have reached out about potential cases against Trump https://t.co/1m4Dz3Ig1o pic.twitter.com/tz5AfV6kgt — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2018

Crowdjustice.com permits parties involved in legal tussles to raise money for proceedings like lawsuits. Daniel’s attorney Michael Avenatti in an interview disclosed that 10 people had offered his client $1 million to speak about her alleged affair with President Trump, but they had turned it down.

“We could easily have gone out and secretly raised millions from a number of ‘fat cat’ donors who don’t like the president…but that isn’t the spirit of what this is about.”

Avenatti claimed that at least 15 women were looking to build legal cases against the president. The attorney refused to name the women, in an interview first reported by CNN.