Kailyn Lowry Nude: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Turns 26, Poses In Her ‘Birthday Suit’ After Biting Back At Body-Shamers

'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry is showing off her curves in a new photo to celebrate her birthday days after she pushed back against body-shamers, according to 'Hollywood Life.'

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry loves her body the way it is and is showing it off on Instagram via a nude photo in celebration of her 26th birthday on March 14, less than a week after she clapped back at body-shamers.

According to Hollywood Life, the celebrity mom of three shared a black-and-white image of herself, which was captured by Wendy Darling Photography, to commemorate her birthday on Instagram.

In the photo, a nude Kailyn Lowry flaunted her curves and tattoos with her eyes closed. While her body is something fans are sure to behold, the satisfied smile on her face seemed like a sign that she is expecting to have a better year ahead of her.

The Teen Mom 2 star turned 26 years old on March 14 and it looks like she is showing the world how confident she is with her body despite receiving a lot of criticism because of the size of her breasts.

Based on a report from the Hollywood Gossip, the mother to three boys received weird comments after she posted a photo of herself with fellow Teen Mom Leah Messer while they were on vacation in Hawaii. In the image, Kail and Leah were snapped wearing their harnesses and are ready for their skydiving experience.

While some of the comments were harmless, many contained queries and straightforward statements about Kailyn Lowry’s massive chest.

But because she is a strong woman who wouldn’t let criticisms bring her down, she even joined in the fun and admitted that she did want to have her breasts reduced but refuses to go under the knife again.

I know ???????????? i want a reduction but i don’t want surgery https://t.co/Z5pKqN2Ni8 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 7, 2018

Unfortunately, one of the comments hit a nerve, causing Kailyn to bite back.

“I know I need one but f*** off anyway,” she replied to a comment that has since been deleted.

In an interview with the Hollywood Life in January, Kailyn Lowry admitted that she was scheduled for a breast reduction surgery under Dr. Michael “Dr. Miami” Salzhauer but canceled at the last minute.

“I wasn’t scared… more anxious but ultimately decided I haven’t given myself time yet. I need to work out and get my eating right,” she said.

After that, she admitted that if she cannot achieve the body she was hoping after her pregnancy with Lux, she would reconsider the surgery.

“If in 3 years I’m still unhappy maybe I’ll go through with it.”

However, the Kailyn Lowry nude photo she posted on her birthday on Instagram might already be a sign that she is gradually accepting herself, big boobs and all.

Interestingly, Kailyn underwent surgery in 2016 to modify her body’s shape and sparked rumors that she even opted for a breast augmentation procedure, based on a report from Radar Online. This speculation emerged after the Teen Mom 2 star appeared like she suddenly gained mass on her chests. However, the rumor was later debunked after she admitted that she was expecting her third child, Lux Russel.