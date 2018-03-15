Update On The Health Of Jeff Hardy And Dean Ambrose Less Than A Month Before ‘WrestleMania 34’

Jeff Hardy and Dean Ambrose are two of the biggest WWE superstars currently on the shelf due to injuries.

The WWE is known for not having an offseason for its superstars who sacrifice their body every night for more than 300 days a year. For the past several years, the WWE has suffered from injuries to its top superstars, especially close to WrestleMania. Some of the biggest names on the shelf heading to WrestleMania 34 are Jeff Hardy and Dean Ambrose.

As reported by WWE.com, Hardy suffered a shoulder injury in September last year and he underwent two surgeries to repair it. Jeff was given a timetable of four to six months before he can return to action. Earlier this month, it was hinted that Jeff might be making his return in “The Ultimate Deletion” between Broken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

On the other hand, Ambrose has been on the shelf since December after suffering a triceps tear and he was out of nine months. There were reports that the WWE was just exaggerating his timetable to swerve the fans but his injury was worse than originally thought, per F4WOnline. Ambrose was slated to feud with Seth Rollins and the WWE planned to have them in a match at WrestleMania 34. He was replaced by Jason Jordan, who is also out with a neck injury.

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy has finished his last scheduled physical therapy and he is just waiting to be cleared by WWE doctors. Jeff was reportedly present during the filming of “The Ultimate Deletion” but it is still up in the air if he is going to make the final cut. Hardy has also hinted that he could be returning as Brother Nero.

However, Jeff’s return might be in jeopardy after he was recently arrested for DWI wherein he was in a car accident and had 0.25 blood alcohol level. Hardy has a history of demons and he has been reportedly sober for the past several years. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Still Real To Us) noted that the WWE could send Jeff to a rehabilitation facility before he gets cleared to return.

On the other hand, Dean Ambrose is heading to Birmingham, Alabama later this week to meet with his doctors. Ambrose is expected to return in Autumn and he has not undergone any rehabilitation. He seems to be enjoying his time off with his wife and on-air WWE talent, Renee Young.