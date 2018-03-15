‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Shocked By Courtroom Confession, Lani Blurts Out Baby Paternity Secret

While testifying at Gabi's trial, Lani blurts out her baby paternity secret. It causes a chaotic courtroom commotion. Find out how JJ reacts.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) trial will turn into a circus. While testifying, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) blurts out the truth. The courtroom confession causes a chaotic scene. It also confirms Lani’s worst fear, that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will end things between them after the truth is revealed.

Twitter user @TeamElani shared that JJ will finally find out the truth. However, so will everyone else in Salem when Lani makes a courtroom confession. As the Inquisitr previously reported, DOOL spoilers confirm that Lani’s courtroom confession creates chaos during Gabi’s trial. However, at the time, details were not known.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal the chain of events that lead to Lani’s outburst. The pregnant detective is put on the stand to testify, Sal Stowers explained. Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) is questioning Lani about Gabi’s arrest. The attorney keeps pushing for answers as to why Gabi would ask Lani to look the other way. Eventually, she admits it is because she slept with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

“She immediately looks at JJ and she’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ and there’s tears and a lot of chaos with everyone. It just turns into a big, hot mess in the Salem courthouse.”

JJ is in disbelief, then that turns into rage. He punches Eli and is charged with contempt of court. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is forced to haul JJ to the station. The young man, who thought he was going to be a father, is devastated.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe and JJ talk at the station. Lani walks in and explains that she wanted to tell him the truth. However, she was paralyzed by fear. She goes on to state that it happened during Christmas Eve. This is when JJ starts to put the puzzle pieces together, realizing it was the night he planned to commit suicide. As fans recall, Gabi stayed with JJ that night, a scene that was misinterpreted by Lani.

JJ asks the big question of it the baby belongs to him. All Lani can do is cry. She pleads with him to find a way to fix this situation. However, JJ wants nothing to do with her.

“What Lani was trying to prevent from happening with everything blowing up, all blows up in her face in the worst possible way. She is pouring her heart to JJ and he says it all: ‘You let me think this child was mine. Why would you do that?’ He says everything that you could possibly think of if you were put in that situation.”

