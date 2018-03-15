Possible Dates Revealed For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2018 – 22 Nights In November And December

It may only be March, but it's not too early to begin planning your Christmas vacation.

Even though it is only the middle of March, many are already preparing for their holiday vacations later in the year and that includes a lot of people going to Walt Disney World. With the Christmas holidays come presents, food, celebrations, and plenty of parties to get your full festive cheer in place. Now, guests may already know the possible dates for all of the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party events to be held in Magic Kingdom in 2018.

Not only were the possible dates revealed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties coming in fall of 2018, but the Christmas fun information is there as well. A website known as Attraction Tickets Direct sells tickets to theme parks and popular locations all around the world to those in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that they had already started selling tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party which will begin in November of this year. Due to there not being any parties during Thanksgiving week and ending before Christmas, there won’t be as many MVMCPs as MNSSHPs, but that is quite typical.

Still, there will be 22 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom in 2018, and that will give plenty of time for festive fun.

Here are all of the possible dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in 2018:

November : 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 25, 27, 29, 30

December: 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21

Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 22 this year which explains why there are no MVMCPs between Nov. 16 and Nov. 25. Disney doesn’t like to have Magic Kingdom close down early during one of the busiest weeks of the year and that is why there are none taking place that week.

Disney has yet to confirm these dates or cement them in place as that typically comes about in late April or early May each year. That means some dates are subject to change, but with Attraction Tickets Direct already selling them to guests in the U.K., it’s likely that these will stay the same.

For now, guests in the United Kingdom cannot purchase tickets past Nov. 25, 2018, as they are still being loaded into the system.

The official website for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party details some of the events that will take place this year and they include the return of Holiday Wishes, A Frozen Holiday Wish, and Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade. More is likely going to be added, but it is still really early.

It doesn’t matter that spring and the hottest days of summer are still yet to come at Walt Disney World, guests already want to know what is happening in fall and winter. For now, things have yet to be confirmed but these possible dates for Mickey’s Very Christmas Party at least give guests an idea of when they can have festive fun in Magic Kingdom.