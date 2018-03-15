Possible Dates Revealed For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2018 – Four Dates In August

Even though tickets have yet to go on sale in the U.S., those in the U.K. are already able to secure their Halloween fun.

Last month, the proposed date for the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of 2018 was revealed by the park hours for Walt Disney World, but now, there’s much more. A popular and legitimate ticket seller in the United Kingdom has started selling tickets for this year’s parties even though Disney hasn’t officially released the dates. Well, everything appears to be on par and it’s not like they could sell tickets to something that doesn’t exist.

A company known as Attraction Tickets Direct sells tickets for Disney and other great landmarks across the United States and the entire world. On Wednesday, the site actually started selling tickets for the 2018 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties at Magic Kingdom in WDW, and with that, all of the dates are now known.

With the dates now out there for all to see, it is evident that the park hours listed on the official website of Walt Disney World appear to be accurate. This year’s MNSSHP is going to start earlier than ever with the first one taking place on the evening of August 17, 2018.

After that, there will be three more party dates before the end of August and at that point, all of the fall fun begins for September and October.

Here are the rest of the possible dates:

August : 17, 24, 28, 31

: 17, 24, 28, 31 September : 3, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

: 3, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 October: 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30, 31

That makes a grand total of 30 parties over the course of a little more than two months.

The website gives few details about what will be available for guests at this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but many already know what’s coming. Of course, there will be the famous “Boo-To-You” Parade and the Happy HalloWishes fireworks are also expected to make their return again.

Also, guests can expect to see the return of the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, rare character greetings, and the Cadaver Dans as shown on the official page for MNSSHP.

As of now, Disney has not confirmed these dates or put them on their official website which means dates are subject to change. Still, with tickets being sold on a legitimate website in the U.K., it’s hard to believe that major changes will end up happening.

Walt Disney World usually releases the confirmed dates and puts tickets on sale for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in late April or early May for the United States. Those in the U.K. usually end up getting discounts and vacation packages earlier as they have to plan trips halfway across the world and need a bit more time. While full confirmation is still needed before tickets will go on sale, it looks like Magic Kingdom will have spookier dates than ever in 2018.