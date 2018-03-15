’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Abby St. Germain And Sean Hiler Have Split Up, According To ‘In Touch Weekly’

Yet another couple featured on "90 Day Fiance" has called it quits.

Abby St. Germain and Sean Hiler were known as a disastrous couple on this past season of the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The May-December romance was suspected by many fans to be all “for the show” and would most likely end after the show was over.

Now, In Touch Weekly has confirmed that the doomed couple is indeed no more.

Sean Hiler, who was known on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to compete for his girlfriend’s affections with another man, took to his Instagram account to officially announce that he and the Haitian-born Abby were no longer together.

After the initial shock of their split wore off, Sean went “live” on Instagram to spill more of the proverbial beans.

During his broadcast, he said that Abby wanted to end things with him when they went on vacation in the Dominican Republic and a few women recognized Abby from the show. When they recognized Abby, they responded to her in a very negative way and accused her of only sleeping with American men for money (while calling her a not-so-nice word for prostitute).

This wasn’t the first time that Abby had been at the receiving end of negativity either, but after repeated attacks both in person and on Instagram, she decided that she couldn’t take it anymore and called it quits with Sean.

In addition, Abby deleted all of her social media accounts so people couldn’t reach out to her.

Despite all of this, however, Sean has hope that he will be able to rekindle his romance with the former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star.

“I love Abby but I don’t know if we’ll get back together or not. If she wants to get back together, you know, obviously I’d love to work things out but I’m not going to beg her to come back.”

There’s no word as to whether Abby got back together with her ex-boyfriend. However, Sean has confirmed that he still plans to retire in the Caribbean, and he won’t be giving up those plans anytime soon. He also thinks that they will appear on yet another season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.