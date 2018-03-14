Ashley Graham Wears Black Studded Bikini In Miami Photo Shoot

Plus-size model Ashley Graham flaunts her curves in sexy black bikini with studded embellishments during Miami photo shoot.

Ashley Graham was on the beach in Miami for a photo shoot Wednesday wearing a sexy black bikini with studded embellishments. The curvy model was donning swimwear from her eponymous line, the Daily Mail reports.

A glimpse of the photos of Ashley Graham in her bikini photo shoot is seen below in a tweet from the website.

According to the report, Ashley wore a range of swimsuits from her line. They included “geometric prints to plunging black one-pieces.” The one seen in this article is her in the black studded bikini.

Graham’s swimwear are designed to “flatter and enhance” all shapes and sizes of women. The bikini that the Sports Illustrated model wore isn’t available for ordering yet, but it’s coming soon. The Daily Mail reveals that a similar bikini can be purchased through River Island, Topshop, Missguided, and Playful Promises.

Ashley Graham’s modeling career is in full swing by teaming with beauty brands like Pantene and Revlon. The 30-year-old has appeared on high-fashion magazines such as Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, and Vogue.

In early February, Ashley and her mother were in the Swimsuits for All campaign. Bazaar reports that Linda Graham joined her daughter for the campaign in which she also posed in bikinis and various one-piece swimwear.

Miami heat! Ashley Graham accentuates her hourglass figure in studded black bikini from her swimsuit line https://t.co/59SuA5qmAF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 14, 2018

Images of mother and daughter were shot on location in Morocco and was titled, “Power of the Journey.” Ashley said her mother has been her “role model” since childhood and was pertinent to helping her develop confidence. The voluptuous model credits her mom for instilling in her a body-positive image and healthy self-esteem. Graham said there was no one better to join in “celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign” than asking her mother to be alongside her. She said it also made sense since the 53-year-old is “hot and looks incredible in the suits.”

Linda Graham revealed that she hadn’t worn a swimsuit since the 1980s. She said she wouldn’t have found it within herself to go through with the photo shoot if it wasn’t for her daughter. Although she’s the very person who helped Ashley grow with amazing confidence, she admitted to losing her “own fortitude” as she got older.

Ashley Graham and mum Linda, 53, sizzle in string bikinis for Morocco photo shoot: https://t.co/4SCXP1c9F5 pic.twitter.com/JHdh5aVpFJ — HELLO! (@hellomag) February 7, 2018

Ashley Graham also appears at fashion shows on the runway. Just Jared reported that she modeled for Michael Kors in February at New York Fashion Week.