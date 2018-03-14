O.J. Simpson Spotted With Two Women Just Days After ‘Hypothetical’ Murder Confession

O.J. Simpson was caught all smiles.

O.J. Simpson may have just confessed — hypothetically — his murder of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying himself.

TMZ broke news that O.J. Simpson was spotted all gleeful and relaxed with two older ladies merely days after a 2006 interview surfaced showing his hypothetical admission to the 1994 murders. Simpson was caught with the two women Tuesday night at Kona Grill in Summerline, NV. Whether or not these women have already seen his interview still remains unclear judging by the smiles that were snapped. What is evidently clear is that these women were enjoying the company of Simpson despite his renewed notoriety.

Fox recently aired O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? which showed Simpson, in a 2006 interview, guiding publisher Judith Regan through what transpired back on June 12, 1994. Simpson, in a determined tone, was categorically retelling it hypothetically, which “weirded” most viewers who challenged Simpson’s admission in such a tone.

The show saw Simpson recalling about his acquaintance “Charlie” whom he mentioned as the one who went to Nicole’s as a snooper. Accordingly, Charlie came over to her house and revealed to him what was happening, to which he responded, “Whatever is going on it’s gotta stop!” Regan didn’t pry on further as to what was going on during the show.

Continuing on with his hypothetical confession, Simpson recounted that he and Charlie went to Nicole’s home with a cap, a knife, and a glove under the car seat and parked right in the alley. As Simpson roamed the property, he saw Goldman appear, saying that he was at the restaurant where Nicole had just dined in and was just returning a pair of sunglasses left behind by her mom.

Subsequently, Simpson, who was under the assumption that Goldman was actually there on a date with Nicole, started screaming at Goldman, during which Nicole appeared and things got even more heated. She then told Simpson to “get the f*** off her property.” During this time, according to Simpson’s scenario, Nicole fell and got hurt. Simpson continued that at that moment, he lunged the knife at Nicole, hitting her face with the instrument’s blunt end.

The hypothetical confession also included Simpson acknowledging that he dropped that actual glove on the property, changing the theory dramatically that it was the cops who planted the glove.