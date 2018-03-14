O.J. Simpson Spotted With Two Women Just Days After ‘Hypothetical’ Murder Confession

O.J. Simpson was caught all smiles and oblivious.

O.J. Simpson may have just confessed his murder of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson but that didn’t stop him from enjoying himself. Let’s just all hope that this too is ‘hypothetical.’

TMZ broke news that the newly ‘confessed’ O.J. Simpson was spotted all gleeful and relaxed with two older ladies just merely days after the infamous admission. Simpson was caught with the two women Tuesday night at Kona Grill in Summerline, NV. Whether or not these women have already seen his recent interview still remains unclear judging by the all smiles that were snapped. What is evidently clear is that these women were enjoying the company of Simpson despite his recent pronouncements.

News outlet FOX recently aired ‘O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?’ in which Simpson guided publisher Judith Regan through what transpired back on June 12, 1994. Simpson, in a determined tone, was categorically retelling it hypothetically which “weirded” most viewers who challenged Simpson’s admission in such a tone.

The show saw Simpson recalling about his acquaintance ‘Charlie’ whom he mentioned as the one who went to Nicole’s as a snooper. Accordingly, Charlie came over to her house and revealed to him what was happening to which he responded, “Whatever is going on it’s gotta stop!” Regan didn’t pry on further as to what was going on during the show.

O.J. Simpson Confesses to Murdering Nicole and Ron https://t.co/ZZS7Oi90No — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2018

Continuing on with his hypothetical confession, Simpson recounted that he and Charlie went to Nicole’s home with a cap, a knife, and a glove, under the car seat and parked right in the alley. As Simpson got around the property, he saw Goldman appeared exclaiming that he was at the restaurant in which Nicole has just dined in and was just returning the sunglasses which were forgotten by her mom.

Subsequently, Simpson got exasperated at Ron who was under the assumption that Goldman was, in fact, there with a date with Nicole. When he started screaming at Goldman, it was this time when Nicole appeared in which things got heated. She then told Simpson to “get the f*** off her property.” During this time, Nicole fell and got hurt. Simpson continued that at that moment, he lunged the knife at Nicole, hitting her face with the instrument’s blunt end.

The confession also included Simpson acknowledging that he dropped that actual glove on the property, changing the theory dramatically that it was the cops who planted the glove.