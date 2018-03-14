‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney’s Sami Brady Returning To Salem This Summer

Sami Brady is returning to 'Days of Our Lives' for an 'exciting' new storyline.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami Brady is on her way back to Salem. Actress Alison Sweeney has been confirmed to return to the NBC soap opera later this year, and fans will begin to see her beloved character again this summer.

According to a March 14 report by Soap Opera Digest, Alison Sweeney is already back on the Days of Our Lives set. Viewers last saw Sami Brady when she returned home in the fall of 2017. Sami’s storyline centered around the fact that her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), was still alive. Sami and Will reunited despite the fact that Will had amnesia and couldn’t remember anything about his life in Salem.

This time around, Days of Our Lives fans are hoping to get some more Will and Sami scenes. Although Sami Brady is gone from Salem, most of the time the character is still so relevant to the current storylines on the soap. In addition to her connection to Will and his father, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattillo), she also recently caused some major chaos in the life of Hope Brady.

The last time that Sami was in town, she and her ex-husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), ended up in bed together despite the fact that Rafe and Hope were engaged to be married. Flash forward a few months and the affair was revealed at Hope and Rafe’s wedding. Hope immediately called off the relationship and decided to leave Salem. When Sami returns this summer, it seems that Hope will likely have a lot to say to her niece.

Meanwhile, Alison Sweeney admits that she’s feeling some pressure about her upcoming storyline. The actress claims that Sami Brady’s previous stint on Days of Our Lives was so powerful and interesting that she thinks it may be hard to live up to. Sweeney promises DOOL fans that her newest storyline will be a”super-exciting roller coaster ride.”

While many Days of Our Lives viewers are hoping that Sami Brady’s homecoming could have something to do with the return of her husband, EJ DiMera (James Scott), the details are being kept under wraps for now.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.