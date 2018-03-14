Shannon Beador’s Husband David Reportedly Had ‘Many Affairs’ During Their Marriage, Claims ‘Radar Online’

David Beador may have cheated on his wife more than once.

Shannon Beador and David Beador are in the midst of a messy split, and as they prepare to finalize their divorce and custody battle, new allegations are being made against the cheating reality star.

Years after David copped to a months-long affair with a family friend, an insider has revealed to Radar Online that friends of the Real Housewives of Orange County star, including her co-stars, are preparing to expose David’s “many” affairs in an effort to get revenge on the father of Shannon’s three daughters for his recent claims against her.

As some may have heard, David recently filed court documents claiming Shannon is involved with a show that encourages “excess drinking” and has failed to encourage a healthy relationship between him and his children.

“Shannon’s friends and family are so angry about all of this. She’s a great mom!” a source said.

In addition to being a great mom, the insider said that Shannon put up with a lot from David during their 17-year marriage, and that reportedly includes more than one affair. So, as Shannon prepares to face-off with David in court later this week, her friends are reportedly plotting to expose David’s other affairs in an effort to expose him as someone with no credibility.

Shannon Beador and David Beador parted ways with one another at the end of last year after filming the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. During the show’s reunion special, Shannon shared the news with her co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd, before releasing a number of public statements to the media.

Since their split, David has been open with the fact that he is now dating a woman named Lesley Cook. On Instagram, David has been frequently flirting with the mother of two for months, and weeks ago, he confirmed they were both in Park City, Utah. Weeks before that, the new couple enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas.

While Cook has faced backlash for her romance with David because he is not technically divorced quite yet, David continues to defend her honor and recently pointed out that it was Shannon who requested a divorce in the first place.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is currently in production.