Watch Lakers Vs. Warriors 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Lonzo Ball and Los Angeles visit a banged up Golden State team on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, fans can watch the Lakers vs. Warriors game live streaming online or on television featuring current All-Stars and potential future stars. While Golden State has remained near the top of the overall and Western Conference standings, they have recent injury concerns. Los Angeles has also had some injury issues but used a midseason trade to add All-Star Isaiah Thomas to help out the younger future stars. Here’s the latest game preview for tonight including the betting odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Lakers vs. Warriors live streaming online.

According to Odds Shark, the Golden State Warriors will be without their All-Stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson for tonight’s matchup. That leaves Kevin Durant as the last All-Star on the court for the home team as they’ll host Isaiah Thomas, Lonzo Ball, and the Lakers. In two previous games without Curry on the floor, the Warriors were routed by both Minnesota and Portland which could mean another tough night is ahead. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has won eight of their last 10 games including a recent 112-103 win over the Denver Nuggets last night. As ESPN mentioned, they’ll still be without their forward Brandon Ingram for this game.

Four days removed from their last game against Denver, the Lakers got payback thanks to Kuz, Julius and IT. https://t.co/9zWR823J9b — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 14, 2018

Even though they are 0-6 against the spread in their last six contests, Golden State still holds the role of betting favorites here. Odds Shark had the latest point spread at 6.5 points in favor of the home team, with a moneyline price ranging from -240 to -260. The underdog Lakers will be +200 to +220 depending on the sportsbook, while the over/under is around 223.5 points for the game. Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread against Golden State over the last 10 meetings, while the under has hit six times in those matchups.

Tonight’s matchup featuring the Los Angeles Lakers at the Golden State Warriors is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time or 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. This game will receive national television treatment with most households able to watch via ESPN on cable or satellite services. In addition, the game will have regional viewing coverage with Spectrum SportsNet for the L.A. region and NBC Sports Bay Area for the Golden State region.

To watch the Lakers vs. Warriors live streaming, viewers who have ESPN can use the WatchESPN website or compatible apps. NBC Sports viewers can use the NBC Sports Bay Area website or any of their compatible apps. In the Los Angeles viewing region, the Sportsnet website or any of their apps will also have a live game feed for customers to watch.

Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle each post 26 PTS & 13 REB to propel the @Lakers at home! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/cOOu41QvyE — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2018

For viewers who don’t have access to these options, a live channel streaming service is the best way to go. Subscription services like Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV offer special deals or trial offers and many include ESPN as part of their lineup. See these specific service’s website for more details on how to sign up and watch ESPN for tonight’s game.