Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love Reveals His Projected Return Date

Kevin Love reveals his possible return date, and it's sooner than expected.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has been out of commission for six weeks now, and the team is sorely missing his talents out on the court. On January 30, the All-Star forward suffered a broken left hand that did not require surgery. However, things are looking up for Kevin as he reveals he may be ready to go very soon.

According to a March 14 report by Cleveland.com, Kevin Love has stated that he’s looking to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers next week. That’s right, LeBron James and company will be getting some major help when Love steps foot back on the court, which may be as soon as the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Q on March 23.

So far, Kevin Love has missed 19 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has gone 10-9 without him on the court. In addition, Love has yet to play with his new teammates, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, and Rodney Hood, who were all brought in during the February trade deadline, in which the Cavs shipped out Isaiah Thomas, Channing Fry, Iman Shumpert, Jae Crowder, and Dwayne Wade.

Before getting put on the injured list this season, Kevin Love was averaging 17.9 points per game and 9.4 rebounds. His three-point shooting and ability to rip down the boards are a huge asset to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been struggling all season. Currently, Love’s fellow teammates Tristan Thompson, Rodney Hood, and Cedi Osman are all dealing with injuries and missing games. In addition, Larry Nance Jr. and Kyle Korver are playing through minor injuries.

Cavs fans are looking forward to getting Kevin Love back on the court, as well as assembling the rest of the team before playoffs start next month. The Cavs have not had a lot of time together as a unit since the trade deadline, and the injury situation isn’t helping matters. Fans are now hoping that with LeBron James leading the charge, the new look Cavaliers may be able to pull off a miracle and come together for a long postseason run straight to the 2018 NBA Finals in June.