NFL Rumors: The Cleveland Browns Could Be On Short List For Ndamukong Suh, ‘Per NFL News’

The Cleveland Browns adding Ndamukong Suh will give them the defense to take over the AFC North.

The Miami Dolphins officially have released DT Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday, making him a free agent. While Suh is a big name on the defense side, his reputation may keep him from a few teams. However, that’s not to say that some won’t come for the former Lion and Dolphin. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are one of those teams.

The Browns have pretty much played one heck of a chess game this offseason. A great trade landed them Jarvis Landry and another one for possible 2018 starter at quarterback, Tyrod Taylor. But that’s not all. As great as the Browns have been during the 2018 NFL Free Agency period, they still have the 2018 NFL Draft to go. But wait, Shook believes that Suh could be a great fit with the Browns’ defense.

The reason why the Browns would go after Suh, as Shook points out, is that the Browns recently traded starting DT Danny Shelton. While they might be able to find someone cheaper than Suh, none of them will command the respect that he brings to a defense. Yes, his numbers while in Miami were not the same as they were in Detroit but the addition of Suh could be what brings this young Browns’ defense together.

Imagine a front defensive line that features Suh, Myles Garrett, and Emmanuel Ogbah. Suh only registered 4.5 sacks, 29 tackles and 19 assists in 2017, but his role is more than tackles and sacks. In order for the Browns to make a splash in the AFC North, they will need someone like Suh to be a leader and provide that nastiness he’s known for.

The big issue with Suh is money.

Suh will hit the open market seeking a per year salary of $12-$17 million. While that’s high for a DT who averages five sacks and 25 tackles per season, it’s the reputation and double teams that Suh commands that the Browns will be paying for. With a move of this magnitude, it will prove to the rest of the league just how serious they are about winning. At 31, Suh is still at the top of his game and has been healthy his entire career.

For the Browns to go through the necessary changes needed, Suh may be just that FA to give them a facelift. No need for a big deal. The Browns could just offer a one-year deal for $13 million and see how it plays out.