Barron Trump’s School Signs Open Letter To His Dad Urging President Not To Arm Teachers With Guns

The folks responsible for Barron Trump's safety while he is in school join with others to ask the President not to arm teachers and to stop school gun violence.

Trump’s idea of arming teachers is a hot-button issue across the nation today, with some being all for it and others dead against it. It seems like Barron Trump’s school falls into the latter category after an open letter to the President and lawmakers in Congress spells it out for them.

According to Newsweek, the head of Barron Trump’s school has signed an open letter to President Trump and Congress asking that they do more to tackle the gun violence epidemic but at the same time not arm the teachers. The heads of more than 100 schools in the Greater Washington, D.C. area sent this letter, which was published in the Baltimore Sun on Wednesday.

St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, was one of the 100 schools represented in this open letter from the area that covers Washington D.C. and Maryland. The head of Barron’s school signed the letter, Robert Kosasky. This letter is gaining quite a bit of attention via articles citing “Barron Trump’s” school in the headlines today.

The nationwide debate has heated up about Trump’s plan that entails arming some teachers within the nation’s school systems. His idea doesn’t involve having every teacher come to school while packing a gun, as some see it. Trump wants just those teachers and school staff who are already accomplished in gun safety, discharging a firearm, and who are willing to use a gun to protect the kids while in school to be part of this program. This also would entail a great deal of training before anyone would carry a gun inside the walls of any school.

Folks like ex-military and those retired from the police force who have taken on jobs of teachers would make good candidates under his plan, which is something the President himself has suggested. Trump’s plan also calls for even more training above and beyond what people may already have under their belt.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

This issue became front and center in the U.S. after the recent shooting in a Florida high school where 17 students and teachers lost their lives, which was reported at the time by NBC News. Parents of school-aged kids have weighed in on Trump’s plan to arm the teachers. They’ve posted their comments on the social media sites since Trump floated his idea out there for the masses. Some parents feel that knowing teachers are armed give them a more secure feeling while others worry about the dangers of guns in school.

Those who worry about the dangers with guns in schools were given an example today that some online are already using to strengthen their stand on keeping guns out of schools. According to an earlier Inquisitr article, a high school teacher in California accidentally fired off his gun in a classroom while teaching gun safety to the students. One student was hit by fragments from a ricocheted bullet. One of those fragments lodged in his neck. The Twitter post below shows the mark left from that fragment on the student’s neck.

Seaside High student injured when teacher accidentally fired gun in classroom https://t.co/JhU8hS4YFP pic.twitter.com/OyZqlaqRh2 — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) March 14, 2018

The teacher shot the gun toward the ceiling, so this caused debris from the ceiling to fall which injured two other students. While none of the injuries were life-threatening, it could have been much worse, said the parent of the teen who had been hit with that bullet fragment. The teacher, who is also a reserve police officer for the past 11 years for the town, was put on administrative leave from both the school and police force, reports KSBW8 News.

This incident occurred at Seaside High School in Seaside, California and the Sandstone Police Department issued a news release about the event stating that no one was “seriously injured,” but one student was “moderately injured” in the accidental discharge of this firearm. It didn’t take long for folks on social media to link this to a debate over Trump’s plan to arm teachers in schools, reports KSBW8 News.

The open letter that included a signature from the head of the school where Barron Trump attends included the following.