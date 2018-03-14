Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Might Target Ndamukong Suh In Free Agency, Per ‘ESPN’

The Seattle Seahawks lost a lot of star power this offseason after letting Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman go. There are also rumors suggesting that the Seahawks will consider trading Earl Thomas in the coming weeks. While they look as if they are headed to rebuilding mode, Seattle might still be on the market for big-name players.

Most of the top free agents have already secured new deals, but there might be more marquee players who will suddenly become available. Ndamukong Suh is now free to sign anywhere after the Miami Dolphins decided to release the veteran defensive tackle. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, the Seahawks might target Suh in the coming days.

The Seahawks are looking to get younger as proven by their recent moves. Suh turned 31 years old in January and might not be a good fit for Seattle because of his age. However, Henderson still said that signing the Oregon native makes sense for Seattle regardless of Suh’s age and price tag.

Henderson pointed out that the pass rush and run defense of Seattle were unimpressive last season. He said that by signing Suh, the Seahawks will get an “All-Pro reinforcement” who can ease the impact of their decision to move on from their former stars.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Nick Shook of the NFL website also believes that there is a chance Suh will head to Seattle this offseason. Aside from Bennett and Sherman, Seattle might not have Sheldon Richardson and Cliff Avril on the roster next season. Shook said that signing Suh will fill a huge gap on their defensive line.

Suh, who had 47 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season, might not come cheap. But regardless of the price, Shook said that Seattle can make a room for him on the roster, considering the fact that they were able to clear cap space through their recent transactions.

There is no clear-cut favorite in the race to sign Suh this offseason, but the Philadelphia Eagles are also being mentioned as a potential landing spot. Although Suh has already denied the report, it is still worth mentioning that the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle reportedly expressed interest in playing for the Eagles, and is willing to do so for free, according to Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated.

Signing with the Eagles also makes sense for Suh because it would give him a chance to compete for a championship next season. The former Nebraska standout only has three playoff games to boast. However, he might need to take a low-salary, prove-it contract if he wants to play and compete for a Super Bowl with the Eagles next season.