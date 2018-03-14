Toya Wright Shares First Close-Up Photo Of Baby Reign Rushing

Toya Wright has shared several photos of her adorable daughter Reign, and the reality TV star has shared her first close-up photo.

Toya Wright and Robert Rushing welcomed their first daughter together a little over a month ago. Reign Rushing is already an Instagram star with over 120,000 followers. Many fans noted that Reign has her mother’s eyes in the adorable photo.

Reign’s older sister, Reginae Carter, also shared the viral photo, adding the caption, “Serve looks. Always. Even at 1 month.”

The daughter of Lil Wayne was forced to defend her baby sister a few weeks ago against social media trolls. After a photo of Reign was posted on social media, some commenters left mean-spirited comments, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Toya Wright shared a photo on her Instagram account earlier today in which she is skin-to-skin bonding with her baby daughter. The 34-year-old also released a trailer for her book How To Lose a Husband, which was released in 2016.

The author and entrepreneur also released a book with her daughter Reginae last year titled You Just Don’t Get It.

Toya kept fans up-to-date throughout her pregnancy with a maternity shoot, a gender-reveal party, and photos of her baby shower. The reality TV star revealed that she is working on a project titled 2nd Time Around.

The project entails a journal or documentary about her pregnancy, according to an interview with the Shade Room.

Toya seems focused on motherhood, as her Instagram photos from the past month primarily feature adorable photos of baby Reign, some of which feature them wearing matching outfits.

Toya Wright is in a relationship with Robert Rushing. The 34-year-old was previously married to Memphitz Wright, who recently appeared on Iyanla Fix My Life. Memphitz stated that an ex-girlfriend ruined his life.

“I felt like the world that I knew gave up on me,” Memphitz tells Iyana. “I scratch and bite my way to the top… and then, all of a sudden, I was lied on. My ex-girlfriend ruined my life because I simply didn’t want to be with this person.”

Many presume he is talking about ex-girlfriend K. Michelle, who accused him of domestic violence. This led to a long-term feud between Toya and K. Michelle, which spilled over to social media.

Memphitz congratulated Toya on giving birth to baby Reign shortly after the news broke.

Toya decided to keep her relationship with Robert Rushing private after having a public falling out with her ex-husband.