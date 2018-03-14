Donald Trump, Jr. And Wife Rumored To Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage, ‘Page Six’ Reports

'Page Six' reports that President Donald Trump's eldest son and his wife, Vanessa, are heading for divorce. Friends say Don, Jr. 'has changed.'

Donald Trump, Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, are rumored to divorce after 13 years of marriage. Page Six exclusively reports that the 40-year-old son of President Donald Trump and his wife have battled issues for some time now.

Friends allege Donald Trump, Jr. and Vanessa have been living separate lives. They married in November 2005 and have five children together. Divorce proceedings haven’t begun, but those close to the couple tell Page Six they’re expected to file soon.

One insider shared that Don, Jr. and Vanessa were hoping to “stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.”

Donald Trump, Jr. has been traveling a lot. He takes elaborate hunting trips and travels abroad for business regarding the Trump Organization. Don, Jr. and his 34-year-old brother, Eric, are running the empire while their father is serving as U.S. president.

Another source explained that Don, Jr.’s absence from home has contributed to his marital strife. Vanessa is described as a “devoted mother” and is “increasingly lonely” raising the children by herself in the house.

Two additional sources cite Don, Jr.’s behavior as another reason for the divorce rumors. They tell Page Six that he “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.” Among some of the alarming instances Don, Jr. has carried out publicly are some of his Twitter habits. He liked a tweet linking antidepressants to mass murder and was skewered for liking a tweet that attacked one of the teen survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Not to be forgotten, Donald Trump, Jr. also tweeted on Halloween that he’d take away a portion of his 3-year-old daughter’s candy to teach her a lesson on “socialism.”

JUST IN: Donald Trump Jr.’s marriage looks like it’s on the rocks. @PageSixEmily will be on #PageSixTV tomorrow with the inside scoop https://t.co/U5RFhaLk0l — Page Six TV (@PageSixTV) March 14, 2018

The website’s multiple sources are claiming that Vanessa, a psychology graduate, can’t stand the constant focus put on the Trump family. One source said Vanessa is a “very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage. She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder.”

Donald Trump, Jr. and Vanessa have effectively handled their difference in private without being legally separated, but they’re now heading to the stage of divorce. The pair are actively trying to solve their problems “quietly and privately.” Don, Jr. is reportedly still living at home and is a good father who’s involved in their lives. He maintains a busy work schedule full of traveling commitments.

The Daily Mail reported in February that Donald Trump, Jr. and Vanessa spent Valentine’s Day apart with their children. It happened days after Vanessa was hospitalized due to opening a letter with white powder in the envelope. The couple allegedly ditched their Valentine’s Day date night.

It’s noted in Page Six‘s report that a spokesperson for the couple and the Trump Organization have refused to comment on the divorce rumor.