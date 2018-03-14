Fans Are Upset About The WWE’s Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal, Per Several Sources

When the WWE announced the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal, they weren't expecting the blowback they got.

In the age of #MeToo and #TimesUp, the WWE has tried to take the initiative in being more proactive and positive for women in their company. And they thought they were doing just that when they announced that there would be the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal.

Unfortunately, the WWE quickly learned that they should have researched their choices before making them.

According to Forbes Magazine, the WWE announced that the first annual Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal would take place during WrestleMania 34 on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Almost immediately after the announcement, various fans of professional wrestling took to Twitter to remind the WWE about why naming a match after the wrestler was a bad idea.

Many fans of the sport reminded the executives at the WWE that Moolah, like the Ultimate Warrior, is someone whose wrestling prowess cannot be denied, but whose history is nothing if not problematic.

It was Danielle Matheson’s comment about Moolah that drove the point home, in particular.

For real tho I’m gonna need a much longer video explaining how feeding young women drugs and using them as sexual currency is revolutionary and empowering for women #FabulousMoolah #WWERaw — Danielle Matheson (@prograpslady) March 13, 2018

Matheson, who is best known for her editorial work on WithSpandex and Uproxx, was referring to the Fabulous Moolah’s particularly noxious history that came to light after she’d died.

According to DeadSpin, from the 1950s to the 1980s, the Fabulous Moolah was best known as a trainer as well as a wrestler. However, Moolah’s style of training focused less on the athleticism of the sport and more on the “hair-pulling” and stereotypical “cat-fighting” that would, for an entire generation, relegate women’s wrestling to little more than a “sideshow.”

But that’s nothing compared to what some of her former charges have alleged. In an interview with Slam! Magazine, Jeannine Mjoseth — known professionally as Mad Maxine — claimed that the Fabulous Moolah, who was her trainer, did a lot worse than turn women’s wrestling into a joke.

“Moolah did send girls out to this guy in Arizona and pimped them out. I actually spoke to him on the phone and asked him what he was looking for. He said, ‘If I’m spending all this money, you know what I want.’ That was part of Moolah’s way of making money. She was just a bad person. Moolah didn’t have a good bone in her body.”

This was a sentiment echoed by the children of Susie Mae McCoy, professionally known as Sweet Georgia Brown, who told the Free Times that their late mother knew to “get undressed” when knocks would come to her door at certain hours — another by-product of her training by the Fabulous Moolah.

What’s more, both Ann Casey and Sandy Parker, in separate interviews, alleged that the Fabulous Moolah took a lot more than her fair share of the booking percentage for their performances.

Despite the backlash, the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal — as of this writing — is going forward as planned.