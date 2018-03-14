Harry Styles May Have Confirmed He’s Bisexual In New Song ‘Medicine,’ Reports ‘Life & Style’

Did Harry Styles just come out as bisexual?

Harry Styles fans can’t stop buzzing about the singer’s new song, “Medicine,” and many believe that the former One Direction frontman may have used the lyrics of the tune to convey a very personal and powerful message.

According to a March 14 report by Life & Style Magazine, Harry Styles sang his new song, “Medicine,” during a concert in Paris this week, and fans couldn’t help but notice the lyrics. According to a fan in the audience, at one point during the song, Styles began “screaming” the lyrics that read, “The boys and the girls are here, I mess around a bit, and I’m okay with it. I’m coming down, I figured out I kinda like it, and when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted.”

Harry Styles fans immediately began to speculate that the singer may have used the lyrics and song to officially come out as bisexual. As many fans already know, rumors about Styles’ sexuality have been swirling for years. Although he’s dated women such as Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, many of his supporters believe that he is a bisexual man. Now, those fans are calling “Medicine” a “bisexual anthem.”

Harry Styles has been asked in the past about his sexuality, but has stated that he never felt the need to address it. Harry, who is a big supporter of the LGBTQ community, often brings his very own Pride flag on stage with him during concerts.

I'll be looking forward to next time. I love you, see you next year. H pic.twitter.com/21AY75Pz0B — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) December 8, 2017

Perez Hilton reports that many fans are over the moon by Harry Styles’ possible coming out song, but that it is very likely that the singer will never officially confirm his sexuality, or even answer revealing questions about the lyrics of the song. Harry is known to be a very private person, especially when it comes to his love life, but like every good singer/songwriter, it seems he can’t keep his feelings and thoughts out of his lyrics, which could possibly be the true insight into his life.

In the meantime, it seems that fans will continue to speculate about how Harry Styles’ “Medicine” lyrics are meant to be taken, and if the song really will become an “anthem” for the bisexual community.