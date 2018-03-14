Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Rushed To Hospital Due To Pregnancy Complications, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The reality star is reportedly reconsidering giving birth in her boyfriend's hometown.

Khloe Kardashian is next in line in the Kardashian-Jenner clan to welcome a new little one, but reports from Hollywood Life claim that the mother-to-be was recently rushed to the hospital due to pregnancy complications. According to the unnamed source who spilled the gossip to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is now out of the hospital in Los Angeles but is wondering if her recent trip to Japan with her sisters is what caused the scare.

Khloe Kardashian stated that she wouldn’t put her baby at risk and followed all of the doctor’s orders, but the outlet claims that Khloe is now afraid that travel could cause another unnecessary scare. Thus, she isn’t sure that she wants to go through with her plans to give birth in Cleveland, where her boyfriend lives.

In addition to the stress of the scare, Tristan was out of town working, which caused the couple to have a heated argument. Things are back to normal now, says the insider source.

The reality TV star and clothing entrepreneur had planned to fly to Ohio in order to give birth to her daughter, far away from her family and support system. Being without her family has made her second guess her plans, as she is afraid she might end up needing an emergency C-section.

The reality star is expecting a girl in just a few weeks, and it will be her first baby, though the third in her family of Kardashian-Jenners in 2018. She has stated that being pregnant is her “greatest dream,” and she was so happy to have it “realized.”

Khloe Kardashian is said to have had fertility troubles with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom; however, Khloe admitted that she “fake tried” to get pregnant with him because she felt that it wasn’t the safest environment for her to bring up a baby.

Her older and younger sisters respectively have also welcomed babies this year. Kim Kardashian, arguably the most famous sister, welcomed baby Chicago, a baby girl, via a surrogate in January. Her youngest half-sister, Kylie Jenner, welcomed a baby girl, Stormi Webster, with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.