Sorry, That Poster Of Kate Winslet In A Remake Of Disney’s ‘Bedknobs And Broomsticks’ Isn’t Real [Hoax]

While it comes across as a really cool idea and concept, Disney isn't quite on the train just yet.

Remakes are often something that people are extremely happy about or overly angry about, but the Internet has a funny way of making those emotions even stronger. In the last few days, a poster has started floating around showing a remake of Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks with Kate Winslet in the lead role which was originally played by Angela Lansbury. While many people became rather excited, others realized that not everything you read online is true.

Disney is remaking a lot of films and that includes everything from live-action to animated classics. There are even a lot of animated classics that have been and will be turned into live-action films, and it isn’t as if they’re not being successful with these remakes as the money is rolling.

Still, they’re not going to remake every single film they’ve ever released, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks is not currently on the slate of films to come.

In the last week or two, a poster has been making the rounds on social media and it shows Kate Winslet in the lead role of Miss Price on a poster for the remake. Unfortunately for all of those who have become excited over it, the poster is 100 percent fake and fan-made.

mood: the photoshopped Kate Winslet on the poster for a fake Bedknobs and Broomsticks reboot that went viral today pic.twitter.com/m4E8R4unWC — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) March 12, 2018

While it isn’t exactly flawless, it is quite convincing and was close enough to reality to help it go viral. Everyone started sharing it on Facebook with complete excitement over the remake of Bedknobs and Broomsticks or utter disdain for the fact that Disney was going through with it.

When something like this gets passed around, there are not a lot of people who take it as certified and don’t bother looking into it. Even if they did, this one is a bit more convincing as there is an IMDB page set up for the remake of Bedknobs and Broomsticks, but anyone can make it or update it.

On that page, it shows Kate Winslet as the lead and Jude Law who would presumably star as Emelius who was played by David Tomlinson. The thing is, Disney has not announced either of these talents to star in the remake of Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and hasn’t actually said that film will be made at all.

Snopes has shot down rumors of this film from being released as it simply isn’t true. Disney hasn’t announced this remake in any press releases or events, and they’re one of those companies which will reveal projects even if it is years in advance of being made.

Many on social media are calling out the poster as fake and have even pointed out how Kate Winslet appears to have the exact hair of Dolores Umbridge from the Harry Potter franchise.

Not sure I’m convinced about the announcement of a remake of Bedknobs and Broomsticks from @DisneyStudios Someone has stolen Umbridge’s hair!! pic.twitter.com/7TOeXBvt9u — Matthew????????‍♂️ (@matthewd_wilson) March 13, 2018

A few years ago, Kevin Smith said that he was desperate to film a remake of Bedknobs and Broomsticks and that he would do anything if Disney allowed him to do it. Of course, nothing ever came of this after it was reported by Screen Rant, but that’s not to say it won’t ever become a reality.

Right now, Disney is making its way through its library of animated classics and giving them new life as live-action remakes. There is always the possibility that they’ll remake other films as well, but at this time, one of them is not Bedknobs and Broomsticks. The fan-made poster showing Kate Winslet in the lead role is a fake, but it’s quite the convincing hoax that has no backing whatsoever.