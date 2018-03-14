NFL Rumors: Falcons’ Adrian Clayborn Drawing Interest From Patriots, Browns, Bucs, & 2 Other Teams, Per ‘ESPN’

A total of five teams are said to be interested in the pass rusher during free agency.

There are plenty of NFL rumors involving free agents heading to new teams, and pass rusher Adrian Clayborn is among the latest. As of right now, a handful of teams are interested in signing the talented pass rusher to a new contract. Among them are the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The latest Adrian Clayborn free agency speculation arrives based on a recent tweet from ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, who covers the Atlanta Falcons. Clayborn has been a member of the Falcons for two seasons now, after departing from Tampa Bay. The Falcons are also still considered to be in the mix for the defensive back, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That could mean a return to his former team, or he could stay on his present squad if the price is right on the deal.

Clayborn was ranked as one of the top 50 available free agents from Pro Football Rumors. He tallied 9.5 sacks in the 2017 NFL season, a career-high ahead of free agency. For his career stats, Clayborn has 20.5 sacks and a total of 146 combined tackles. He’s been healthy for most of the six seasons he’s been in the league, but he played a total of just four games in his 2012 and 2014 seasons.

It’s mentioned that of the teams that are rumored to be interested in Clayborn, the Colts have the most cap space and have done the least of the five teams so far during the offseason. The Browns, on the other hand, have done quite a bit, including a recent trade with the Dolphins for wide receiver Jarvis Landry. They’ll also have two high picks in the NFL Draft.

Adrian Clayborn, you are a MONSTER. A franchise-record SIX sacks in one game! pic.twitter.com/YlBIrNmCYh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 13, 2017

As NESN’s Zack Cox suggests, the New England Patriots could really use extra help when it comes to pass rushing. The team had promising rookies on the field last season, but both had their season cut short due to injuries. Trey Flowers will be back again, but additional help wouldn’t hurt, especially if the younger players suffer more setbacks in their progress.

Adding Clayborn could give the Pats a nice boost, as the team was ranked statistically amongst the worst in the league in terms of their pass defense.