Miley Cyrus Teases The Upcoming Elton John Grammy Tribute With Posts On Social Media

On March 13, social media followers of Miley Cyrus were teased with a number of pictures and even a video of the singer in action. The posts were all a preview of the upcoming Grammy tribute to Elton John, which is set to air as of April 10. While there was only one video shared to Instagram, there were a few different pictures of Cyrus, including one with her and Sam Smith, who is also taking part in the tribute, posted to both Instagram and Twitter.

As Billboard reported, Miley Cyrus and Smith are just two of the performers who apparently took part in the tribute, which is titled Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Tribute. Joining the two singers in this Grammy special are Elton John himself, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, and Kesha, to name a few. The tribute was filmed in January at Madson Square Garden, just two days after the Grammy Awards, where Miley Cyrus joined John on stage for a duet of his hit song “Tiny Dancer.”

Teasing her followers with images from the Grammy tribute, Cyrus showed off her outfit from the performance, which included thigh high boots and a white and silver sparkling romper. In one of the pictures, Miley Cyrus even shows off a unique pair of sunglasses, which actually had Elton John’s name as part of the frames. For fans of John, these glasses are all part of the signature look of the singer, who has long been known for his outrageous costumes and sunglasses while performing.

According to her Instagram posts, Miley Cyrus shared that she is “proud to be opening the I’m Still Standing @eltonjohn #GRAMMYSalute April 10 at 9 p.m.,” while also telling people not to miss the show. In some pictures, it is clear that Cyrus was not only having fun but also enjoying the chance to perform with Elton John, as well as the other singers who took part in the tribute. In fact, the caption that went along with the picture of her and Sam Smith said that she was “Singin w yo favs on April 10th! #ImStillStanding GRAMMY salute.”

While Miley Cyrus is certainly not alone in paying tribute to Elton John, it is clear that she wanted everyone to know about the special and tune in when it debuts on April 10. With the tribute coming just in time for John’s final world tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” which is set to kick off in September, it makes sense that those who took part in the special would want to remind people that it was coming up, and to tune in to watch the spectacle of it all.