Disney Announces New ‘H20 Glow Nights’ Hard Ticket ‘Toy Story’ Event Coming To Typhoon Lagoon This Summer

Disney's Hollywood Studios won't be the only place celebrating with 'Toy Story' this summer.

Walt Disney World is going to party in a big way this summer, but Disney’s Hollywood Studios won’t be the only one doing it with the characters from Toy Story. On June 30, 2018, Toy Story Land will officially open for all guests, and it is going to feature a brand new area and attractions. Starting a week earlier, though, Typhoon Lagoon will begin a new hard ticket party event that will allow guests to glow late into the night with Partysaurus Rex.

Typhoon Lagoon is one of two water parks at Walt Disney World that bring guests some great ways to beat the summer heat in Central Florida. It is typically open until around five or six each evening, but there will be a couple of nights each week where guests will be able to splash around much later into the evening.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, Disney “H20 Glow Nights” will take place at Typhoon Lagoon on Thursday and Saturday nights this summer. From June 21 through August 11, guests buying entry to the hard ticket event will be able to enjoy all the park has to offer from 8-11 p.m.

One of the best things about these events is that Toy Story characters will be present to enjoy it with you.

Walt Disney World Resort’s ‘Incredible Summer’ will light up Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon with Disney H20 Glow Nights! https://t.co/kX1gT2smWF pic.twitter.com/o3enCFmzBs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 14, 2018

This is going to be exactly what it sounds like as your friends from Toy Story will throw glow parties with all guests who are in Typhoon Lagoon. Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear are going to have a nighttime beach party inspired by the one and only Partysaurus Rex.

Disney wanted the world to know what they’re in for, and that is why they provided a preview of what is to come.

Guests need to be aware that entry to “H20 Glow Nights” is not included with regular daytime admission to Typhoon Lagoon. Tickets for adults will be $55 (plus tax) and $50 (plus tax) for children (ages 3-9), and they will go on sale on March 19, 2018.

Tickets can be purchased next week by calling 407-939-1872.

One of the best things about “H20 Glow Nights” is what guests will be able to do on top of the partying with Toy Story characters. Every single attraction at Typhoon Lagoon will remain open for the duration of the event for guests to enjoy.

Walt Disney World is truly bringing a lot of fun in a couple of months, as My Mickey Vacation Travel reported with news of Disney’s “Incredible Summer.” This is a smart move on the part of Disney, as it will help spread out the bigger crowds that are likely to come with the opening of Toy Story Land. Typhoon Lagoon is hoping that their “H20 Glow Nights” will help guests enjoy cooling down at one of its water parks late into the summer nights.