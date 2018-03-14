‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2018: Big Changes Are Coming To The Show

'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 5 will bring big changes, same old drama

Bachelor In Paradise 2018 will begin after Becca Kufrin takes her spin as ABC’s The Bachelorette. However, things will be a bit different this time around for the guys and girls who will be headed to Mexico looking for love.

According to a March 14 report by E! News, Bachelor In Paradise will return for for Season 5 this summer, and the show is getting a bit of a makeover. Hot off the heels of Bachelor Winter Games, ABC has decided to open up Paradise to other international stars. In addition, it seems the tradition of bringing in new people each week may also be a thing of the past.

Robert Mills, the senior vice president of alternative programming at ABC reveals that the goal is create lasting relationships, which is something that Bachelor In Paradise is less known for than the other shows in the franchise. However, after the success of Winter Games, which created many strong couples, such as Dean Unglert and Leslie Murphy, and even produced and engagement between Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard, the network has decided to tweak a few elements of its summer series.

Mills also reveals that Bachelor In Paradise will likely feature a few favorites from Winter Games, and of course former contestants from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Bekah Martinez, a former star of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season has already been confirmed to be looking for love in Paradise this summer, and there is no telling who else will pop up now that the show is seemingly open to international stars of the franchise as well.

The V.P. also expressed his excitement about the new crop of Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs that could be appearing on Bachelor In Paradise 2018, stating that Season 5 of the fan favorite show will have some “great men and women,” and that he believes it will be a “great cast.”

As for the question about who will be the new Bachelor In Paradise bartender, Mills would only give a small hint. Last year Wells Adams ended up with bar tending duties, but this year there will “some surprises,” for fans.

Bachelor In Paradise 2018 will begin airing this summer on ABC.