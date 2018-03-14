Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend With Samurai Sword After Finding Tinder App On His Phone

The suspect faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

A woman who reportedly thought her boyfriend was cheating on her via Tinder purchased a samurai sword at a local shopping mall and then allegedly attacked him with the weapon while he was sleeping, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred on March 3 in Camas, Washington, near Vancouver and in the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area, and authorities have just released the 911 call allegedly placed by the suspect shortly before 2 a.m., the Oregonian reported.

In her emotional, dramatic dialogue with the police dispatcher, suspect Emily Javier, 30, purportedly says that she stabbed her boyfriend “everywhere” on his body and that first responders need to hurry to the scene because she thinks the man might be dead.

According to cops, Javier allegedly became suspicious that boyfriend Alex Lovell, 29, was unfaithful after making several discoveries, the Oregonian explained.

“First, there was the dating app on Lovell’s phone, she said. Then she saw sexually suggestive scratches on his back. Finally, Javier found red hair in the couple’s shower drain, according to the police report…Enraged, Javier told police she went to a shopping mall and purchased a samurai sword. She then spent the next week stewing and plotting her violent revenge, she said.”

Listen to the intense 911 call embedded below.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree murder in Clark County Superior Court with bail set a $350,000 and is currently detained in the Clark County Jail. A trial date is docketed for May 7.

The victim, professional gamer Lovell, suffered lacerations all over his body as he tried to fight off the samurai sword attack by blocking the blows with his limbs after he awoke.

He told the Columbian that surgeons managed to reattach his index, middle, and ring fingers of his left hand that were cut off at the base. He was also cut on the right foot and left knee, as well as receiving minor lacerations to his torso and head. Lovell also suffered a fractured right wrist.

Victim: Samurai sword attack ‘woke the dragon’ — In first interview with media, Alex Lovell, 29, of Camas details alleged attempted murder; the suspect, his gf Emily Javier, 30, pleads not guilty in #ClarkWa court https://t.co/IBZAtiORz8 @ArianeKunze (Photo courtesy of Lovell) pic.twitter.com/KIPrfBS6Y4 — Jessica Prokop (@JProkop16) March 14, 2018

Lovell wrote to the news outlet via a Facebook message that he hopes to be walking in six months, “but it’s going to take hard work and dedication to relearn how to use my hands and legs,” he added.

The victim has denied the cheating allegations, noting he’s been training extensively for months on his gaming console.

“‘I barely had time to hang out with my girlfriend, let alone another girl,’ Lovell wrote, adding that he had Tinder before meeting Javier but was no longer using the app.”

The gaming community has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical costs.

The Columbian claims that the suspect had a deadly intention.

“Police said, ‘Her plan was to kill her boyfriend and then herself,’ according to court documents.”

Authorities could “enhance” the attempted murder charge by adding a count for using a deadly weapon, which imposes an additional two years behind bars upon a conviction in court.

As the alleged Tinder-related samurai sword attack by suspect Emily Javier is a developing story, please check back for updates.