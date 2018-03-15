Mother And Boyfriend Reportedly Beat Four-Year-Old To Death, Father Had Been Trying To Get Emergency Custody

Aniya Garrett allegedly died from multiple blows to the head, father had asked for girl to be removed from mother’s care before death.

An Ohio mother and her boyfriend have been charged for allegedly beating her four-year-old daughter to death. According to Fox 8, Sierra Day, 23, and Deonte Lewis, 26, are both facing charges of aggravated murder, after Aniya-Day-Garrett suffered a fatal stroke following repeated blows to the head.

Paramedics had been called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., to revive the unresponsive four-year-old girl. Aniya was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she died of a stroke. Hospital staff, suspecting something more sinister had notified police. A post-mortem examination would later reveal that Aniya was malnourished and had died from a traumatic brain injury.

The girl’s father, who was in the courtroom when Day and Lewis were being escorted out, screamed in fury at the pair for taking the life of his little girl. Mickhal Garrett claimed he had been fighting for the custody of his daughter and lodged multiple complaints with authorities that Aniya’s mother and boyfriend were abusing the child.

The little girl’s paternal grandmother, Rachael Garrett speaking to Cleveland.com revealed that her family had noticed Aniya carrying black eyes, bruises as well as rug burns and had contacted child services. Rachael Garrett said it was a deep shame that her granddaughter had died before help could reach her.

“This beautiful four-year-old girl’s life was cut down senselessly…beaten; abused, battered, starved…you have to be heartless.”

Aniya’s teacher had also filed multiple complaints of abuse after she was told by the child, “mommy hit me.”

The agency confirmed that they conducted three different investigations into the claims, but concluded that there was not enough evidence to remove the child from the home. Authorities said the case was an active one before Aniya’s unfortunate death, adding that Sierra Day had been scheduled to meet a social worker to discuss Garrett’s petition for emergency custody.

Mickhal who fondly called his daughter, “Sugar” said he did everything possible to prove to child services that his child was in danger and that he was capable of taking care of her.

“I did everything in my power to let them know that I was a stand up dad and that my daughter was being harmed and abused at home and this was an emergency.”

