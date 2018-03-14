‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thurs. March 15: Drew Frustrated, Alexis Advises Sam, Dante & Lulu Grateful

Franco's old tricks leave Drew frustrated, Sam turns to Alexis for advice while Dante and Lulu bond.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, March 15, reveal that relationships will be paramount for certain Port Charles residents. Drew (Billy Miller) and Franco (Roger Howarth) agreed to help each other find out the truth about their childhood, according to She Knows Soaps recaps. Their first mission is to find Betsy, and since they guessed that Jim Harvey has probably paid her to disappear, they have come to the conclusion that Harvey cannot be trusted. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Drew will become frustrated with Franco, according to TV Guide. When Franco is under pressure he tends to shut himself away from everybody, and Drew may be exasperated because he will feel that Franco is not being forthcoming and honest about the past.

In the meantime, Drew’s wife, Sam (Kelly Monaco), has finally admitted that she loves Jason (Steve Burton) too. Since Drew is distracted by Jim Harvey’s allegations at the moment, his focus is not on Sam and their relationship for the moment. However, this is only giving Sam more time to stew about her dilemma. According to She Knows Soaps, the General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, March 15, promise that Sam will seek outside counsel with regards to her feelings.

Who's in the mood for a stake-out? Because Drew and Franco need Harvey to lead them to Betsy. An all-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/6qTZ6YYFP7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 14, 2018

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has always been firmly in Camp Drew since Drew offers Sam the stability that Jason’s lifestyle never could. However, after giving her opinion Alexis may advise Sam that sometimes one needs to follow your heart. After all, the latest General Hospital spoilers tease that an Alexis and Julian (William DeVry) reunion are inevitable, and she knows that the heart cannot be directed at whim.

"You and Alexis are far from over each other." #GH pic.twitter.com/TLsTFu3ZFK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 14, 2018

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, March 15, state that Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will take some time out for themselves. This fan-favorite couple will realize how lucky they have been. Not only was Dante not hurt in the big Faison (Anders Hove) shootout, but they survived the earthquake and their family is still intact. After all, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) losing Nathan (Ryan Paevey) reinforces the fact that life is precious and that things could go very wrong, very quickly. Catch General Hospital weekdays on ABC, and check Inquisitr regularly for the latest scoops, spoilers, and entertainment news.